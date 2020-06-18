Iowa man charged with drunk driving in crash that shut down Interstate 94

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An Iowa man is accused of driving drunk in an accident that caused semi-truck to flip on Interstate 94 Wednesday night, shutting down the southbound lanes of the interstate for hours.

Avery Norman, 56, of Waterloo, Iowa, was charged Thursday with operating while intoxicated-first offense, along with a felony for operating while intoxicated causing an injury to a child passenger.

At about 7 p.m., Norman was involved in a crash on the 9000 block of the southbound lanes of I-94. According to a statement from Sgt. David Wright of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, a semi-truck driver told deputies that he saw a Buick that was also heading south veer toward him. He swerved to avoid hitting the car and struck the cement retaining wall, causing the truck to flip, leaving it hanging partially over the wall and spilling the truck’s load onto the interstate. The car in the collision started on fire.

According to the criminal complaint, Norman had come from Iowa to Milwaukee to attend a funeral Wednesday. He was on his way from Milwaukee to Chicago after the funeral with his girlfriend, his girlfriend’s pregnant daughter and the daughter’s 3-year-old son in his car, the group planning to spend the night in Chicago before heading back to Iowa.