'It's for the kids': Locals fund cancer research with St. Baldrick's event

Bald was beautiful Saturday as people of all ages lined up to get their heads shaved during the annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation fundraiser for children’s cancer research.

The event, held nationwide for 20 years and for 15 of the last 18 years in Kenosha at the Brat Stop, had no lack of takers for a good reason.

“Over the years, they have donated $282 million, and had 1,500 grants in 29 countries,” said Tom Doyle, event organizer. “We’ve raised over $1.5 million over the past 15 years here, not counting this year.”

This year, Doyle said they hoped to raise at least $225,000 from donations. The event, which ran until 8 p.m., had over 200 sign-ups for volunteers and those willing to sacrifice their glowing locks to volunteer stylists from The Salon Academy, Sports Clips, Flair, the Octagon, plus two volunteers from Studio 22 and Gateway Barber Cosmetology School.

Interestingly enough, “we had more women sign-up in the first hour than ever before,” Doyle told the crowd.

Chris Hettrick, of Salem, was one of the first-timers who joined her husband, Brian, and teammates from the Paddock Lake Family Practice and Physical Sports Therapy. They all agreed it was worth it as they raised $2,500.