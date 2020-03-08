'It's for the kids': Locals fund cancer research with St. Baldrick's event

Bald was beautiful Saturday as people of all ages lined up to get their heads shaved during the annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation fundraiser for children’s cancer research.
The event, held nationwide for 20 years and for 15 of the last 18 years in Kenosha at the Brat Stop, had no lack of takers for a good reason.
“Over the years, they have donated $282 million, and had 1,500 grants in 29 countries,” said Tom Doyle, event organizer. “We’ve raised over $1.5 million over the past 15 years here, not counting this year.”
This year, Doyle said they hoped to raise at least $225,000 from donations. The event, which ran until 8 p.m., had over 200 sign-ups for volunteers and those willing to sacrifice their glowing locks to volunteer stylists from The Salon Academy, Sports Clips, Flair, the Octagon, plus two volunteers from Studio 22 and Gateway Barber Cosmetology School.
Interestingly enough, “we had more women sign-up in the first hour than ever before,” Doyle told the crowd.
Chris Hettrick, of Salem, was one of the first-timers who joined her husband, Brian, and teammates from the Paddock Lake Family Practice and Physical Sports Therapy. They all agreed it was worth it as they raised $2,500.
“He did it last year, and I thought it would be fun,” she said of cutting off her near-waist length hair and shaving her head down to the scalp. “This (her hair) was a lot of work.”
Others didn’t hesitate giving their money — and their hair — for a good cause, putting Kenosha in ninth place by the afternoon with over $145,524 already raised ahead of bigger cities like Las Vegas to Denver, said Doyle. The money raised by the California-based foundation goes toward research grants for cancer research given to various hospitals including UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee and Wisconsin Children’s Hospital.
Because of a grant, a five-year-old receiving chemotherapy for five years with no improvement entered a clinical trial at Children’s Hospital for nine months and went into remission. “One of our kids benefited from what we do here,” Doyle said.
Such results are part of what has kept Jim McClure, of Franklin, involved as one of the largest local fundraisers for 13 years. He’s raised five-figure donations in the past and over $35,000 in donations this year. He lost his 7-year-old sister as a child to Wilms’ tumor kidney cancer in 1961. “Back then, it had a 5% survival rate,” he said. “The survival rate has jumped now to over 95%.”
Being able to fight against children’s cancers also prompted Elizabeth Meadows Kile, of Thiensville, to shave off her hair.
“I see what cancer does,” said Kile, who works as an intensive care nurse. “My husband had cancer, and I can’t imagine as a mother how devastating that is.”
“I support her, I think it’s great,” said Jim Kile, who helped is wife raise over $400 in donations. “Children’s cancer research is so underfunded. You need something like this throughout the year.”
Others felt the same, with one mother-daughter team raising nearly $1,000 in donations. “She saw me do it before and wanted to do it,” said second-timer Juliet Brady, of Waukegan, Ill., who had her head shaved with her mother, 76-year-old Kathleen Paradowski of Greendale.
It didn’t take much prompting to get the 10-person team from Festival Foods in Kenosha signed up either. Even 20-year-old Nick Thomas didn’t mind giving up his shoulder-length hair as his 6-inch long ponytail and any others were donated to Children with Hair Loss to make wigs for kids with cancer.
“It’s two years in the making,” he said. “I might as well. It’s for the kids.”