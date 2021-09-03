It’s time to celebrate! 100+ Women Who Care hit $100,000 milestone, to mark it with gala

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Here’s how it works: 100 women get together four times a year, and each person brings $100 to donate ($50 for those under age 40). At the end of the night, a local charity receives $10,000. If fewer than 100 people attend the meeting, the amount donated will differ. The first meeting, in May of 2018, netted $4,250 for Hospice Alliance; a February 2019 gathering gave a $8,300 donation to Women and Children’s Horizons. And so on.

At each meeting, everyone who attends can nominate a local charity to receive the funds. Three charities are chosen at random, and whoever nominated that charity gives a short presentation to the group. Everyone votes, and the charity with the most votes gets all the funds. If you just want to show up and donate $100 without nominating an organization, that’s great, too.

Simple, right? And it only takes 90 minutes of your time. Plus, there’s food and a cash bar.

I especially like that this is one place you can bring an actual check. Sometimes I feel like the last person on Earth who still writes out checks, with a pen, to pay bills.

If you’re check-averse, the group also accepts cash (you’ll get a receipt) and money orders. But wouldn’t it be fun to write a real, live, paper check again? Think of the nostalgia factor!