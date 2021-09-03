It’s time to celebrate! 100+ Women Who Care hit $100,000 milestone, to mark it with gala

Even if you’re math averse, you have to admit that much of life is a numbers game.
And big numbers can mean big accomplishments, whether it’s hitting your 100th home run, running your 200th marathon or eating your 10,000th Big Mac. (You have your goals, we have ours.)
Here in Kenosha County, a group of women who have been meeting the past few years hit a really big number recently: 100+ Women Who Care Kenosha has topped $100,000 in funds given to local nonprofit organizations.
Since 2018, the group has donated more than $107,000 to groups serving our community, including God’s Kitchen, Kenosha Literacy Council, Grace Welcome Center, the Alzheimer’s Association and the ELCA Outreach Center.
To celebrate this milestone, the local group, which meets quarterly (and was meeting virtually in 2020), is hosting a gala celebration on Sept. 30.
The gala is open to everyone — including men — and will include hors d’oeuvres, music and what organizers call “mingling while learning about the inspiring ways that local nonprofits serve our community.” Did we mention there’s also a photo booth?
How it works
The organization, which has groups across the country, found a simple way to make numbers work for local charities.
Here’s how it works: 100 women get together four times a year, and each person brings $100 to donate ($50 for those under age 40). At the end of the night, a local charity receives $10,000. If fewer than 100 people attend the meeting, the amount donated will differ. The first meeting, in May of 2018, netted $4,250 for Hospice Alliance; a February 2019 gathering gave a $8,300 donation to Women and Children’s Horizons. And so on.
At each meeting, everyone who attends can nominate a local charity to receive the funds. Three charities are chosen at random, and whoever nominated that charity gives a short presentation to the group. Everyone votes, and the charity with the most votes gets all the funds. If you just want to show up and donate $100 without nominating an organization, that’s great, too.
Simple, right? And it only takes 90 minutes of your time. Plus, there’s food and a cash bar.
I especially like that this is one place you can bring an actual check. Sometimes I feel like the last person on Earth who still writes out checks, with a pen, to pay bills.
If you’re check-averse, the group also accepts cash (you’ll get a receipt) and money orders. But wouldn’t it be fun to write a real, live, paper check again? Think of the nostalgia factor!
Lots of people want to help folks in their community, but often they don’t know how or feel they can’t make a huge time commitment.
Here’s a quick, easy way to do just that. Plus, there’s wine.
Why do people like this concept? 100+ Women Who Care Kenosha member Debbie Davidson perhaps said it best: “It is fun, fast-paced and impactful, and we get to do something positive for our community!”
