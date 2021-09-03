 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
It’s time to celebrate! 100+ Women Who Care hit $100,000 milestone, to mark it with gala
View Comments
alert featured
TGIF for Community Support

It’s time to celebrate! 100+ Women Who Care hit $100,000 milestone, to mark it with gala

{{featured_button_text}}

Even if you’re math averse, you have to admit that much of life is a numbers game.

And big numbers can mean big accomplishments, whether it’s hitting your 100th home run, running your 200th marathon or eating your 10,000th Big Mac. (You have your goals, we have ours.)

Here in Kenosha County, a group of women who have been meeting the past few years hit a really big number recently: 100+ Women Who Care Kenosha has topped $100,000 in funds given to local nonprofit organizations.

Since 2018, the group has donated more than $107,000 to groups serving our community, including God’s Kitchen, Kenosha Literacy Council, Grace Welcome Center, the Alzheimer’s Association and the ELCA Outreach Center.

To celebrate this milestone, the local group, which meets quarterly (and was meeting virtually in 2020), is hosting a gala celebration on Sept. 30.

The gala is open to everyone — including men — and will include hors d’oeuvres, music and what organizers call “mingling while learning about the inspiring ways that local nonprofits serve our community.” Did we mention there’s also a photo booth?

How it works

The organization, which has groups across the country, found a simple way to make numbers work for local charities.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Here’s how it works: 100 women get together four times a year, and each person brings $100 to donate ($50 for those under age 40). At the end of the night, a local charity receives $10,000. If fewer than 100 people attend the meeting, the amount donated will differ. The first meeting, in May of 2018, netted $4,250 for Hospice Alliance; a February 2019 gathering gave a $8,300 donation to Women and Children’s Horizons. And so on.

At each meeting, everyone who attends can nominate a local charity to receive the funds. Three charities are chosen at random, and whoever nominated that charity gives a short presentation to the group. Everyone votes, and the charity with the most votes gets all the funds. If you just want to show up and donate $100 without nominating an organization, that’s great, too.

Simple, right? And it only takes 90 minutes of your time. Plus, there’s food and a cash bar.

I especially like that this is one place you can bring an actual check. Sometimes I feel like the last person on Earth who still writes out checks, with a pen, to pay bills.

If you’re check-averse, the group also accepts cash (you’ll get a receipt) and money orders. But wouldn’t it be fun to write a real, live, paper check again? Think of the nostalgia factor!

Lots of people want to help folks in their community, but often they don’t know how or feel they can’t make a huge time commitment.

Here’s a quick, easy way to do just that. Plus, there’s wine.

Experts say it’s important for parents and caregivers to talk with children about severe weather and make a plan to keep their family safe.

Why do people like this concept? 100+ Women Who Care Kenosha member Debbie Davidson perhaps said it best: “It is fun, fast-paced and impactful, and we get to do something positive for our community!”

IN PHOTOS: 2021 Mahone Fund Reaching for Rainbows gala

The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund annual Reaching for Rainbows “Pursuit of Excellence” gala was held Tuesday, June 8, in Carthage’s A. F. Siebert Chapel. Over $325,000 in college scholarships was awarded to local area high school students and special awards were presented.

1 of 11
+3 
Elizabeth Snyder

Snyder

Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

If you go

What: 100+ Women Who Care Kenosha Gala Celebration, with appetizers, a cash bar, a DJ and a photo booth

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 30

Where: The Vault, 625 57th St. 

Cost: $125 for a regular ticket ($25 ticket, $100 donation); $75 for those under 40 ($25 ticket, $50 donation)

Open to all: Despite the "Women" in the group's name, men are also welcome to attend the gala.

How it works: All women (and men) who attend will receive a ballot and may nominate a charity to receive all the funds that night. Three charities are chosen at random; the person who nominated the charity gives a short (3-5 minute) presentation. Everyone votes, and the charity with the most votes receives all the funds.

To register and for more information: www.100wwckenosha.com or the group's Facebook page

About the group: There are more than 300 similar collective organizations in the U.S., including 11 in Wisconsin. The Kenosha group was formed in 2018. 100+WWC is open to the public, with 90-minute meetings held quarterly.

Appreciating hard work

It’s always seemed ironic to me that we celebrate Labor Day by taking the day off. Although, to be fair, if you work hard, you really do deserve a day off. And if you’ve been somewhat of a slacker (I’m looking at me here), you can always spend your Monday off doing yard work or other chores.

And let’s remember that not everyone has the day off anyway; the nation’s restaurants, gas stations, retail stores, amusement parks, hospitals, police and fire stations will be open — and staffed. As will your local newspaper.

It would be wonderful if all of us paused for a moment this weekend to remember why Labor Day was created, but the true meaning of the holiday might get lost somewhere between packing the car and finding your favorite campsite in the dark.

The holiday is a chance for the United States to "pay tribute to the creator of so much of the nation's strength, freedom, and leadership — the American worker," according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

So on this Labor Day, try to remember that this country — every country — was built because of labor. We salute you.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert