It's an all virtual start for KUSD

“... Now we are making sure all our kids are going to have a device. We are going to be purposeful. The teachers are going to lead the instruction. We will be using our curriculum. We will be grading. We will have daily expectations. We will be taking attendance, and we will be addressing learning gaps. From spring 2020 to fall 2020, we are going to look very, very different for our virtual learning.”

Students in kindergarten through second grade will use the Seesaw virtual platform, while third- to 12th-grade students will utilize Google Classroom to access content, assignments and other learning activities.

The district has completed about 30% of its computer distribution to date and also plans to secure hot spots to ensure that students can access the internet. So far, 1,500 hot spots have been purchased with another 1,500 on reserve.

Differing views

Wade, who favored the first motion to provide both in-person and virtual as options, said it all comes down to a choice.

And in this instance, he would have preferred to see that decision come down to the individual families.