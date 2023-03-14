The University of Wisconsin-Parkside welcomes back Jazz Week.

This year’s jazz series — featuring regional and internationally renowned musicians — takes place through Friday in the university’s Bedford Concert Hall.

Many of the performances are free to attend, and all are open to the public.

Jazz Week, now in its ninth year, “aims to offer Parkside students and greater Southeastern Wisconsin residents a chance to hear world-class jazz in the intimate setting of Bedford Hall,” UW-Parkside officials said.

After the performances, audience members are invited to talk with the musicians in question-and-answer sessions.

UW-Parkside’s College of Arts and Humanities hosts Jazz Week, which is unique in the state’s university system, said Russ Johnson, an associate professor in UW-Parkside’s music department and director of the school’s Jazz Studies program.

“Jazz Week is a one-of-a-kind event that only happens on the UW-Parkside campus,” Johnson said. “This is a remarkable opportunity for our students to interact with and ask questions of these incredible musicians.”

A diverse lineup

Matt Wilson, a New York-based drummer, headlines Jazz Week with a Thursday night concert, while area high school jazz students are featured Friday night.

Wilson “combines buoyant zeal, idiosyncratic style, infectious humor, joyous swing and an indomitable spirit of surprise,” according to Jazz Week organizers. “Together, with his universally recognized personal warmth, these qualities have made Wilson one of the most in-demand players and educators on the modern jazz scene, both beloved and respected by his peers, elders and students. Not bad for a mischievous Midwestern boy from Knoxville, Illinois.”

Guest performers

Chicago-based trumpeter Marques Carroll, 7 p.m. Tuesday: He is described as “a passionate performer, composer and educator dedicated to preserving the authentic culture of jazz while pushing forward into exciting new territory.”

His compositions “are soulful explorations of culture and consciousness. A storyteller at heart, Marques uses his horn to break down barriers between genres, writing evocative music that speaks directly to the soul.”

Carroll is the musical director for Chicago Jesuit Academy and jazz trumpet/combo instructor at the University of Illinois Chicago. He also leads clinics and master classes around the United States. He is the co-founder of JMarq Records, the leader of the Trumpet Summit, co-leader of the Chicago Soul Jazz Collective and a permanent sub-member of The Count Basie Orchestra.

Chicago-based saxophonist Mai Sugimoto, 7 p.m. Wednesday: The saxophone player is also a composer and a member of Chicago’s jazz and improvisational music scene.

The Chicago Tribune describes Sugimoto as “a compelling performer” with “dry-champagne tone and lyrical lines.”

She draws inspiration from her upbringing in Japan and her roots in jazz. She is also a core member of the quartet Hanami and has performed three times at the Chicago Jazz Festival.

Jazz Week headliner Matt Wilson, 7 p.m. Thursday: The drummer and bandleader has made 13 recordings for Palmetto Records since 1996, including acclaimed releases by the Matt Wilson Quartet, “Arts & Crafts” and “The “Christmas Tree-O.” His performances have ranged from anchoring an all-star group at the White House to celebrating the holidays with his Christmas Tree-O group.

He has also found the time to explore the poetry of Carl Sandburg, present concerts at a neighborhood church — and he even wore a superhero cape to inspire young musicians to embrace their individuality.

Area students

On Friday, two concerts take place: At noon, UW-Parkside Jazz Faculty members will perform a free noon concert and, at 7 p.m., student musicians from UW-Parkside and Racine high schools will be featured.

Jazz Week’s final concert is “focused on the future,” organizers said, with performances by the UW-Parkside Jazz Ensemble and high school jazz ensembles .

“The final evening concert is always the highlight of Jazz Week, as we are seeing the future, that is, these amazing students of jazz” said Lesley Walker, dean of the College of Arts and Humanities.

“It’s fun to have high school students at Bedford Hall,” she added. “We get a chance to see their development, to see them learning this repertoire, to see them playing this repertoire.”