It's official: Jane Harrington-Heide named Kenosha Community Foundation executive director

Jane Harrington-Heide, interim executive director of the Kenosha Community Foundation since last June, can now shed the interim portion of her title, it was announced Tuesday.
Harrington-Heide has served the foundation in a variety of roles since the mid-1990s, including positions on the Board of Directors, Finance Committee, Executive Committee and as chair of the Foundation’s Grants and Women’s Fund committees.
Professionally, Harrington-Heide's career included tenure as an executive at Home Federal Savings in Chicago and more than 32 years as an investment advisor representative serving clients in Kenosha. She graduated magna cum laude at Mundelein College in Chicago, and throughout her life has held numerous volunteer leadership positions at a wide variety of area organizations. Locally, these include: Kenosha Women’s Network; the Kenosha Public Library Board and its Foundation Board; Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services; Kenosha County Salvation Army; and Wisconsin Women Entrepreneurs.
In 2009, Harrington-Heide received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Susan B. Anthony Committee comprised of Tempo Kenosha, American Association of University Women and the Kenosha Women’s Network.
A valuable mentorship
During the first several months as interim executive director, Harrington-Heide worked closely with her predecessor, the late Robert (Bob) Schneider, continuing the strong partnership and collaboration that characterized their working relationship for many years, said Kenneth L. Fellman, president of the KCF Board of Directors.
"This interim period enabled both Jane and our staff to conduct 'business as usual' in what turned out to be an incredibly unique and challenging year," Fellman said in a letter announcing the appointment.
Fellman said that while the COVID19 pandemic has precluded the foundation and many community partners from conducting in-person meetings, in her nine months as interim executive director, Harrington-Heide was able to ensure that the foundation continued to operate and cover fundamental day-to-day responsibilities as well as community outreach and education.
"Her efforts led to three new funds and $332,000 in new assets under the foundation’s management," Fellman wrote. "She also has initiated work on a long-term strategic plan that the board will be working on in setting the future direction and support of continued growth and positive impact in our community."
The foundation uses the income earned by donated funds to support programs and nonprofit organizations that serve the Kenosha community. Among its endeavors is a grant-making program that makes annual grants to local nonprofits from unrestricted endowment, donor advised and field of interest funds. It also manages a set of endowment funds that provide scholarships to qualified students.
More information is available online at: www.kenoshafoundation.org