It's official: Jane Harrington-Heide named Kenosha Community Foundation executive director

"This interim period enabled both Jane and our staff to conduct 'business as usual' in what turned out to be an incredibly unique and challenging year," Fellman said in a letter announcing the appointment.

Fellman said that while the COVID19 pandemic has precluded the foundation and many community partners from conducting in-person meetings, in her nine months as interim executive director, Harrington-Heide was able to ensure that the foundation continued to operate and cover fundamental day-to-day responsibilities as well as community outreach and education.

"Her efforts led to three new funds and $332,000 in new assets under the foundation’s management," Fellman wrote. "She also has initiated work on a long-term strategic plan that the board will be working on in setting the future direction and support of continued growth and positive impact in our community."

The foundation uses the income earned by donated funds to support programs and nonprofit organizations that serve the Kenosha community. Among its endeavors is a grant-making program that makes annual grants to local nonprofits from unrestricted endowment, donor advised and field of interest funds. It also manages a set of endowment funds that provide scholarships to qualified students.

More information is available online at: www.kenoshafoundation.org

