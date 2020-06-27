It's the end of the line for Brad Preston: Streetcar guru retiring

“I love that type of challenge,” said Preston, who added that “as a mechanic, you learn something new every day. You’re always getting creative.”

He’s hoping the streetcars will be operating again soon after being stopped during the COVID-19 shutdown. During this downtime, “we’re done here doing maintenance and other projects. Everyone asks us when the streetcars will be running again. We’re working to get back to normal, but the target date is above my pay grade.” (City officials are aiming for Aug. 1 to get the streetcars rolling again.)

During this shutdown, he said, “It’s been really tough because we haven’t been able to have visitors here. This whole operation was done to help Kenosha and has become a staple of the community, but we had to hit the pause button this year.”

‘A labor of love’

The biggest issue in keeping Kenosha’s streetcars operating “is the TLC each car needs,” Preston said. “There’s always something to do, but it’s been a labor of love. These aren’t ‘hangar queens’ that sit inside and look good; these streetcars are out in the elements, putting on miles and are all at least 70 years old.” He quickly adds that the 70-year-old vehicles “are built like tanks and perform flawlessly.”