It's the final weekend for virtual Snowdance 10-Minute Comedy Festival

Patti Fitchett is a familiar face in the Kenosha area, from her work officiating at memorial services, writing columns for the Kenosha News and appearing on local stages.
So it’s surprising that this year marks her first appearance in Over Our Head Players’ Snowdance 10-Minute Comedy Festival.
She’s no stranger to the theater troupe — having most recently starred in the two-character play “Bakersfield Mist” in April of 2018 at the intimate Sixth Street Theatre in downtown Racine — but Snowdance was just too big of a time commitment for her.
“Because of its popularity,” she explained, “the festival runs five weekends with five shows per week to accommodate everyone who wants to see it.”
But Snowdance in 2021, during a global pandemic that requires social distancing and avoiding indoor gatherings, is an online-only theater festival.
That made it something Fitchett could happily join.
“The appeal of the virtual format is that it did not require such an extensive time commitment,” she said.
For Snowdance, which showcases new, original short comedies submitted by playwrights all over the world, Fitchett is performing in “The REAL Florida Project,” written by Nancy Rose Ostinato of Celebration, Fla.
In the play, a man (Doug Despin) seeking employment at a job fair finds himself being interviewed (by Fitchett’s character) for a most unusual position.
“We rehearsed the shows on Zoom during January and early February,” Fitchett said, “and filmed them at an empty Sixth Street Theatre. All of the plays chosen to be performed this year had small, two-to-three person casts. Masks were worn by directors and those filming and by the actors when we were not filming.”
Ready, set, action!
Being on film, as opposed to performing live theater before an audience, was a new experience for Fitchett.
“Not having the audience reaction was odd,” she said, “as was filming the show three times with different camera angles. The filming had the feel of a final dress rehearsal in that the show was ready, but the audience was missing, so we didn’t have to ‘hold for laughs.’ As each audience’s reaction is different and you never know when or if laughs will come at a particular point, we just carried on with the natural rhythm of the script.”
Snowdance is also known for its in-between shows skits, or “hijinks,” which were filmed separately.
“The one I was involved with was filmed totally on Zoom,” Fitchett said. “It’s sort of an homage to the old ‘Laugh-In’ bit where music plays and when it stops, someone delivers their joke directly to the camera from their ‘box.’”
As much fun as it was to take part in Snowdance this year, Fitchett missed being part of an ensemble putting on live shows together.
“The different casts had no live contact with each other, and we did not see all of the shows until the whole project was edited and streamed,” she said. “Since the backstage camaraderie, and sometimes consternation, was missing, one of the best parts of live performing was gone. So along with the audience reaction, the contagious joy of ensemble performing was sorely lacking.”
She’s hoping virtual performances will soon give way to in-person projects with people in a theater together.
“Live theater has a magic that cannot be replicated on film,” she said, “and all of us at Over Our Head Players are recommitted to performing live again as soon as it is safe to do so.”
Fitchett has worked with hundreds of families throughout southeastern Wisconsin by officiating “at unique and meaningful memorial services.” You can contact her at pattipotterfitchett@gmail.com or look up “Patti Fitchett Grief Blossoms” on Facebook.