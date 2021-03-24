It's the final weekend for virtual Snowdance 10-Minute Comedy Festival

In the play, a man (Doug Despin) seeking employment at a job fair finds himself being interviewed (by Fitchett’s character) for a most unusual position.

“We rehearsed the shows on Zoom during January and early February,” Fitchett said, “and filmed them at an empty Sixth Street Theatre. All of the plays chosen to be performed this year had small, two-to-three person casts. Masks were worn by directors and those filming and by the actors when we were not filming.”

Ready, set, action!

Being on film, as opposed to performing live theater before an audience, was a new experience for Fitchett.

“Not having the audience reaction was odd,” she said, “as was filming the show three times with different camera angles. The filming had the feel of a final dress rehearsal in that the show was ready, but the audience was missing, so we didn’t have to ‘hold for laughs.’ As each audience’s reaction is different and you never know when or if laughs will come at a particular point, we just carried on with the natural rhythm of the script.”

Snowdance is also known for its in-between shows skits, or “hijinks,” which were filmed separately.