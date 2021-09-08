It's time to fall in love with Kenosha County's parks

"We're a small department and lean on public support and nonprofit groups to be able to host these events," he said. "It goes hand-in-hand with our efforts to make our events more robust and well attended."

New events

New events that attracted big crowds this past summer included the Kenosha Symphony's outdoor concert in July and the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter's car show, which took place Sunday in Petrifying Springs Park.

"It was the first time the car show was at Pets, and there were more than 450 cars there," Collins said. "We had beautiful weather, and the money went for a good cause. It was really a great way to showcase our park."

The symphony's concert — and the Aug. 21 "Picnic in the Park" — were both successful, despite sometimes rainy weather in Petrifying Springs Park during those events.

"The crowds stayed for the most part, and the shows went on," Collins said. "That shows the resiliency of the people here. Plus, when you're soaked, you're soaked, so why go home? Our community proved that, rain or shine, they really support our events."