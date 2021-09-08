It's time to fall in love with Kenosha County's parks

For Matt Collins, a busy park is a happy park.
As the director of Kenosha County’s Parks Department since 2016, his No. 1 goal has been to attract more and more people to those parks.
"The first thing (County Executive) Jim Kreuser ever said (to me) was that he wants to wear out the grass, and that means my primary job is to figure out how get people into the parks,” Collins said when he was first hired.
A big way he attracts the public is through special events — everything from free concerts to fun runs and anything else that is family-friendly.
"We have a lot of recurring events, like Oktoberfest at Old Settlers Park, and a smattering of new ones, too, like our upcoming Flannel Fest and Undie Run," Collins said.
To pull off so many events, the County Parks Department partners with local organizations "to try to bring in more activities to our parks," Collins said.
For Oktoberfest, coming up Saturday, the county works with the Old Settlers Oktoberfest organization.
"That nonprofit group is raising funds to build a permanent open-air band shelter at that park," Collins said.
Working with community groups fits right in with Collins' "parks philosophy."
"We're a small department and lean on public support and nonprofit groups to be able to host these events," he said. "It goes hand-in-hand with our efforts to make our events more robust and well attended."
New events
New events that attracted big crowds this past summer included the Kenosha Symphony's outdoor concert in July and the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter's car show, which took place Sunday in Petrifying Springs Park.
"It was the first time the car show was at Pets, and there were more than 450 cars there," Collins said. "We had beautiful weather, and the money went for a good cause. It was really a great way to showcase our park."
The symphony's concert — and the Aug. 21 "Picnic in the Park" — were both successful, despite sometimes rainy weather in Petrifying Springs Park during those events.
"The crowds stayed for the most part, and the shows went on," Collins said. "That shows the resiliency of the people here. Plus, when you're soaked, you're soaked, so why go home? Our community proved that, rain or shine, they really support our events."
As for that new Undie Run on Oct. 9 at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, "We were already planning our Flannel Fest, with a lumberjack show," Collins said, "and Jockey has interest in serving adoptive families, so we worked with them to do a run/walk to kick off the event." (Funds raised at the event will help support the Jockey company's post-adoption services, like sponsoring a room makeover for a newly-adopted child in Kenosha.)
Collins is quick to clarify that for the Undie Run, "You can't wear just underwear. Flannel undies are part of the fun run, but you must wear the underwear over your clothes."
Whether it's lumberjacks rolling logs in Petrifying Springs Park or Dachshunds dashing at Old Settlers Park while German music plays in the background, Collins wants each park "to offer something for everyone."
"We love to see our parks as the glue for the community," he said. "It's a good excuse to have a live concert and fireworks while we also are bringing people to our beautiful parks and, hopefully, helping them learn about our wonderful resources."
For more details on this weekend's events, see Page D1 in today's Kenosha News.
IN PHOTOS: The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra plays outdoors at Petrifying Springs Park
Kenosha County Parks and the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra presented the first-ever Symphony in the Park concert at Petrifying Springs Park on Saturday, July 10, 2021.
The concert included well-known selections from “Porgy and Bess,” “West Side Story,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Hamilton,” and more.
The symphony performed under the direction of Music Director and Conductor Dr. Robert G. Hasty.
In addition to the aforementioned selections, the program was to include “The William Tell Overture,” selections from “A Chorus Line,” Suite No. 1 from “Carmen,” and John Phillip Souza’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”