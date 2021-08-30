It is now time to vote for your favorite businesses in the community in the annual Best of Kenosha County awards.

The Best of Kenosha County competition began with a nomination phase in July and our readers and the community nominated their favorite businesses in categories that ranged from Best Burger to Best Florist to Best Hair Salon and much more.

During our nomination period, 7,435 people voted, casting 63,883 nominations.

The five businesses with the most nominations from each category are advancing to our voting round, which runs from Aug. 23 through Sept. 12.

To see which businesses advanced to the voting round visit https://kenoshanews.secondstreetapp.com/Best-of-Kenosha-2021/.

Some businesses may also have elected to give its supporters the ability to text message a special code to cast their vote.

During the voting phase, a person may vote once a day in each category.

If you want to see your favorite business win the Best of Kenosha award, we would encourage you to vote early and often.

Anyone who votes for at least 25 businesses will automatically be entered to a win a $250 gift card to a local business.

