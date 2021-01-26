 Skip to main content
Jackknifed semis, more than a dozen crashes reported as of Tuesday afternoon
Jackknifed semis, more than a dozen crashes reported as of Tuesday afternoon

Semi trucks are moved off the interstate after crash near Highway 165 on Tuesday morning.

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

Four jackknifed semi tractor-trailers on Interstate 94, four injury accidents and more than a dozen property-damage crashes kept Kenosha County emergency crews busy during the snow emergency early Tuesday morning.

I-94 northbound traffic came to a halt at 8 a.m. Tuesday when two semi tractor-trailers jackknifed on I-94, just south of Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets, one blocking all four lanes. Traffic was backed up south of the state line and was rerouted at Russell Road in Newport for more than an hour. Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha Fire Department ambulances were called to the scene, but the KFD unit was released from the scene without transport.

“One driver was injured and transported to a local hospital,” Sgt. Scott Jarvela of the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

Kenosha County Sheriff's Sgt. David Wright said a second crash on I-94, also involving two semi tractor-trailers, was reported at 9:30 a.m. at Highway 158. It also shut down the interstate for about one hour, Wright said.

All lanes of the interstate were open to traffic again as of 10:45 a.m., the state Department of Transportation reported.

Wright said the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following weather-related traffic calls from midnight through 11 a.m. Tuesday: four crashes with injuries, 14 property-damage crashes and six assist motorist calls.

Lt. Joe Nosalik of the Kenosha Police Department said the first crash on snowy roads in the city was reported at 5:38 a.m. Throughout the day, he said, there were a total of eight crashes, one with minor injuries. No one was injured in the other seven accidents.

Sgt. Scott Durkee of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department said that department responded to eight snow-related motorist calls Tuesday morning, including cars in the ditch and minor property damage accidents.

The Twin Lakes Police Department did not have any weather-related accidents or calls to assist motorists as of noon Tuesday.

