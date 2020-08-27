Jackson calls for 'peace to prevail' and unbiased investigation

“The appalling and heinous shooting of Jacob Blake is yet another reminder of the free-willing atrocities committed against Black people at the hands of those entrusted to maintain public safety,” Johnson said. “This recent shooting comes on the heels of civil unrest that has caused the world to take heed to a long-standing pandemic of systemic racism and injustice.”

Antaramian said two months ago the city started working with local clergy to put together a plan to end systemic racism in Kenosha. He said he hopes to see meetings take place at local churches that involve the community in discussion about how to address the problems here.

Wirch and Taylor said they are working together on criminal justice reform that addresses the mass incarceration that exists in Wisconsin.

“We don’t want left-wing violence, we don’t want right-wing violence, we want peaceful demonstrations, and by God, we want change,” Wirch said. “We can start by a special session in Madison and follow it up by voting in November for permanent change.”

Davis said that regardless who calls the police, they are “entitled to civility, respect and dignity.”