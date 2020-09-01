Jackson, elected officials to join Blake family for community celebration

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The family of Jacob Blake will be joined by civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sen. Lena Taylor, and other elected officials at an 11 a.m. community gathering at the site of Blake’s shooting.

The event, which aims to support and celebrate the Kenosha community, will include a press conference, community clean-up, healing circle, voter registration booth as well as food and services provided by local businesses.

“We don’t need more pain and division from a President set on advancing his campaign at the expense of our city,” said Justin Blake, uncle of Jacob Blake. “We need justice and relief for our community.”

“Members of our community of all races and backgrounds have come together in an extraordinary show of resilience and compassion, and that is what we will continue to do on Tuesday,” said Tanya Mclean, a Kenosha resident and friend of Jacob Blake’s family who helped organize the event.

The event will be a follow-up to Saturday’s #JusticeForJacob march and rally, where thousands of people convened to demand an end to police violence and systemic racism.

Jackson held a news conference in Kenosha last week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0