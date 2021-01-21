Jacob Blake family members attend inauguration

Most of the world watched Wednesday’s inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on TV screens.
But for Jacob Blake Sr. and Justin Blake, history unfolded right in front of them.
The Blakes — the father and uncle of Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times by a Kenosha Police officer on Aug. 23 — attended the inauguration as invited guests of Biden and Harris.
“They usually give out 200,000 tickets,” said Justin Blake, talking from the road as they headed back home Thursday. “This time, they only gave out 1,000 tickets — and we were part of that thousand. It was super exciting.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and increased security after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building, the inauguration crowd was greatly reduced.
In Washington, D.C., the Blakes joined the families of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and others to celebrate the inauguration of Biden. While there, they volunteered with a local group that was handing out food and also met with lawmakers.
The visit left Justin Blake “feeling awesome.”
Since the Kenosha shooting, which was captured on a widely seen video and set off widespread protests and unrest in the city, the Blakes have been working on issues including police reform.
With a new administration in office, they are feeling hopeful.
“We’ve been waiting for this to happen,” Justin Blake said of the Biden inauguration. “We want to work on funding for economic development and for self-policing in our communities and for access to education. We want great things for our nation.”
Justin Blake is also quick to acknowledge the help of supporters.
“We really want to thank Tanya McLean and the Leaders of Kenosha group for helping keep justice for Jacob Blake relevant,” he said. “They helped keep the eyes of the nation — and the world — focused on our fight. We couldn’t do this without their support.”
What’s next
The Blakes found out they were going to Washington “just about a week ago,” Justin Blake said. “We had no set agenda but wanted to talk with lawmakers.”
Those conversations “were great,” he said. “The lawmakers want to understand what we’re trying to accomplish, and now it’s our job to be able to articulate our platform. That’s on us.”
A big focus, he said, is reforming the use of violent force by police officers.
“A law was put into place in 1986,” he explained, “that changed the rules on use of force by police. Before, they could apprehend someone using any non-violent means but that was changed to ‘any means,’ including violence. We want to get that law abolished.”
The Blakes were joined in Washington by Bianca Austin, Breonna Taylor’s aunt, who Justin Blake calls “an amazing lady.”
Jacob Blake Sr. said Austin is “like family now. We’ve been all over the country together.”
Being with family members of other people injured or killed in police shootings, he said, is being “in a sorority or a fraternity that we did not choose. We have communication with hundreds of families across the country.”
Blake Sr. said he “graciously accepted the invitation” to the inauguration.
“For them to invite us shows that they have gratitude for the work we’ve done,” he said, adding, “It was invigorating to see Uncle Joe (Biden) do his thing, and his wife, Jill, too. She is such a beautiful person.”
The Biden and Harris administration — and the addition of other new lawmakers in Washington — “put us in a better position than we were in a year ago. We are steadfast in the list of what we are seeking; the things that need to be changed.”
Heightened security
The extra-tight security in the nation’s capital, including fencing, concrete barriers and National Guard troops all over the streets, “was understandable,” Blake Sr. said, after a violent mob stormed the Capitol two weeks ago, seeking to stop the election certification.
“It was scarier than anything I’ve ever seen,” he said of the scene, which unfolded in social media videos and on live TV.
If the pro-Trump mob had, instead, been Black Lives Matters protesters and other minority groups, “it would have been a bloodbath,” he said. “It’s scary that, because of the color of their skin, they think they can take over? I do not understand it. The House and the Senate confirmed that it was a fair election. So how can you just keep stirring the pot of hatred? There was no sense of loyalty to your country.”
He’s hopeful now that “the different branches of government will get to work. We have an opportunity that we haven’t seen in four years for the government as a whole to work together. We need to get back to our system of checks and balances.”
The Blakes will head back to Washington in February to continue their work on racial justice issues, including the George Floyd bill, which focuses on policing tactics.