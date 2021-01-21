Jacob Blake family members attend inauguration

With a new administration in office, they are feeling hopeful.

“We’ve been waiting for this to happen,” Justin Blake said of the Biden inauguration. “We want to work on funding for economic development and for self-policing in our communities and for access to education. We want great things for our nation.”

Justin Blake is also quick to acknowledge the help of supporters.

“We really want to thank Tanya McLean and the Leaders of Kenosha group for helping keep justice for Jacob Blake relevant,” he said. “They helped keep the eyes of the nation — and the world — focused on our fight. We couldn’t do this without their support.”

What’s next

The Blakes found out they were going to Washington “just about a week ago,” Justin Blake said. “We had no set agenda but wanted to talk with lawmakers.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those conversations “were great,” he said. “The lawmakers want to understand what we’re trying to accomplish, and now it’s our job to be able to articulate our platform. That’s on us.”

A big focus, he said, is reforming the use of violent force by police officers.