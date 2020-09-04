Jacob Blake makes court appearance from hospital bed

A special prosecutor from Walworth County is handling the case to avoid any conflict of interest with the Kenosha District Attorney's office, which is expected to make a decision on any charges related to Blake's shooting by a Kenosha Police officer.

Patrick Cafferty, the attorney representing Blake on the criminal charge, told Court Commissioner Larry Keating that Blake has no criminal record either in Wisconsin or elsewhere. He said that he had been working as a painter prior to the shooting.

Blake was wanted on a warrant for the July charge when police were called to the 2800 block of 40th St. on Aug. 23 for another domestic incident. While the shooting is still under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, investigators have said that the three officers at the scene attempted to arrest Blake and two officers used tasers attempting to subdue him. As Blake leaned into his vehicle, Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, who was holding his shirt, fired his weapon seven times, striking Blake in the back. Blake was left paralyzed by the shooting, according to his family.

The shooting was captured on video and shared around the world. The incident set off protests, two days of riots and a spate of violence in Kenosha.