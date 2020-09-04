Jacob Blake makes court appearance from hospital bed

Jacob Blake made an appearance in court from his hospital bed Friday, pleading not guilty to criminal charges that predated his shooting by Kenosha Police,
Wearing a blue shirt and yellow tie, Blake, 29, answered a court commissioner’s questions clearly, his voice strong, responding “yes sir” when asked if he understood the proceedings.
The hearing was held online via Zoom, as the majority of court hearings have been during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blake’s attorney entered a non-guilty plea on his behalf, and Blake waived his right to a preliminary hearing, allowing the case to move forward.
The court appearance was his first on the charges related to an incident that occurred several months ago.
Blake was charged in July with domestic abuse offenses including criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and third-degree sexual assault. All of the charges are related to an incident in May involving a 28-year-old woman who is the mother of his three children. The woman alleged that Blake had taken her vehicle without her consent and had touched her sexually without her consent.
At the hearing, the prosecution asked for - and the court commissioner approved - a $10,000 signature bond for Blake, the conditions of that bond suggested by the state allowing him to see the woman named in the complaint and the children but to have “no violent contact” with her.
A special prosecutor from Walworth County is handling the case to avoid any conflict of interest with the Kenosha District Attorney's office, which is expected to make a decision on any charges related to Blake's shooting by a Kenosha Police officer.
Patrick Cafferty, the attorney representing Blake on the criminal charge, told Court Commissioner Larry Keating that Blake has no criminal record either in Wisconsin or elsewhere. He said that he had been working as a painter prior to the shooting.
Blake was wanted on a warrant for the July charge when police were called to the 2800 block of 40th St. on Aug. 23 for another domestic incident. While the shooting is still under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, investigators have said that the three officers at the scene attempted to arrest Blake and two officers used tasers attempting to subdue him. As Blake leaned into his vehicle, Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, who was holding his shirt, fired his weapon seven times, striking Blake in the back. Blake was left paralyzed by the shooting, according to his family.
The shooting was captured on video and shared around the world. The incident set off protests, two days of riots and a spate of violence in Kenosha.
Cafferty said he is representing Blake only on the July criminal charge. A separate team of lawyers, including civil rights attorney Ben Crump, are representing Blake and his family regarding the shooting. Cafferty referred any questions about the shooting to Crump’s team.
While an attorney for the union representing Kenosha Police put out a statement saying that Blake was armed with a knife and fought with officers before the shooting, Crump and Blake’s family have disputed that.
“The police officers were the aggressors from start to finish, based on video and witness accounts,” Crump said this week. “There was never any point in time when there was justification for deadly force.”
Blake is next expected to appear in court on the July charges on Oct. 21.
