Jacob Blake no longer handcuffed at hospital, deputies removed from his room

Jacob Blake is no longer being restrained in his hospital bed after cuffs were taken off, and deputies guarding him removed from his room at Froedtert Hospital Friday afternoon.
“As of five minutes ago, the cuffs have been removed from Mr. Blake and the deputies have left his room,” Attorney Patrick Cafferty said Friday just after noon.
Blake, 29, was left paralyzed by shots fired Sunday by a Kenosha Police officer, and has other critical injuries.
Members of Blake’s family said Thursday that Blake was handcuffed at the hospital. "This is an insult to injury," Justin Blake, the uncle of the victim, told CNN. "He is paralyzed and can't walk and they have him cuffed to the bed. Why?
Cafferty is representing Blake on a domestic violence-related criminal charge filed in July. Blake had been wanted on a warrant since that time. According to Cafferty, deputies from Milwaukee County were stationed in Blake’s room and he was restrained because of the rules surrounding that July warrant.
“No one directed that he be detained as a result of the incident where he was injured. At this point there are no charges filed (related to the incident Sunday) and there are no warrants outstanding for that incident.”
The defense attorney said taking care of that warrant has been complicated because of the difficulty filing legal documents because the Kenosha County Courthouse has been closed this week due to unrest following Blake’s shooting.
Cafferty said he spoke with District Attorney Michael Graveley Friday morning and was able to arrange payment of $500 bond on the July charge.
“Attorney Gravely cooperated with me to have the warrant vacated and the cuffs removed and have the deputy leave,” Cafferty said. “They were all very professional in the removal of the cuffs and the removal of the deputies. They were extremely prompt in responding to my requests and cooperated very quickly.”
He said he could not give an update on Blake’s medical condition.
At a press conference earlier in the week, Blake’s family said they had been limited in their ability to visit with Blake.
“There had been two restrictions on access to him. One layer was the rules that the hospital ordinarily has in place for people in his condition. But the second layer had been the presence of the sheriff’s department. Now the family is free to be with him as the hospital allows,” Cafferty said.
