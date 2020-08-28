Jacob Blake no longer handcuffed at hospital, deputies removed from his room

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jacob Blake is no longer being restrained in his hospital bed after cuffs were taken off, and deputies guarding him removed from his room at Froedtert Hospital Friday afternoon.

“As of five minutes ago, the cuffs have been removed from Mr. Blake and the deputies have left his room,” Attorney Patrick Cafferty said Friday just after noon.

Blake, 29, was left paralyzed by shots fired Sunday by a Kenosha Police officer, and has other critical injuries.

Members of Blake’s family said Thursday that Blake was handcuffed at the hospital. "This is an insult to injury," Justin Blake, the uncle of the victim, told CNN. "He is paralyzed and can't walk and they have him cuffed to the bed. Why?

Cafferty is representing Blake on a domestic violence-related criminal charge filed in July. Blake had been wanted on a warrant since that time. According to Cafferty, deputies from Milwaukee County were stationed in Blake’s room and he was restrained because of the rules surrounding that July warrant.

“No one directed that he be detained as a result of the incident where he was injured. At this point there are no charges filed (related to the incident Sunday) and there are no warrants outstanding for that incident.”