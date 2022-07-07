Jacob Blake Sr., father of 2020 Kenosha shooting victim Jacob Blake Jr., is detained, hospitalized after protest in Akron

Jacob Blake Sr., father of Jacob Blake Jr., was transported to an Akron, Ohio, area hospital after being detained by Akron police during a protest Wednesday evening. Protesters gathered in Akron in the wake of the police killing of Jayland Walker last month.

Justin Blake, Blake Sr.’s brother, said Blake Sr. has several health conditions, including heart problems, that were exacerbated by his encounter with the police. As of Thursday afternoon, Blake Sr. remained in the hospital in non-critical condition.

The Akron police department issued a warrant for Blake Sr.’s arrest Thursday afternoon according to municipal records, charging Blake Sr. with rioting, resisting arrest, failing to disperse and disorderly conduct. Akron police declined to provide additional information.

Online video of the arrests show a Black man in a white shirt, identified as a Michael Harris, being detained by several officers. Another officer begins striking the man repeatedly in the face. Blake Sr. is also seen being detained by other officers, who cuff him on the hood of Austin’s vehicle.

Justin Blake was highly critical of the department’s response to protests.

“They were making a statement, and they used all these people as examples,” Justin Blake said. “They’re showing they are a brutal police force.”

Justin Blake also bristled against the charges of resisting arrest and claims that his brother had been fleeing police, arguing that Blake Sr.’s health conditions made such accusations ridiculous.

“They were there to unite the community and family and to get justice, before they were attacked,” Justin Blake said. “He wasn’t resisting arrest, he was leaning on the fence for a respite. He’s handicapped.”

Also arrested at the protest was Bianca Austin, the aunt of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed in her apartment by Louisville police in 2020.

Blake Sr.’s son Jacob Blake Jr. was shot seven times by Kenosha Police officer Rusten Sheskey Aug. 23, 2020, setting off days of protests and unrest when a video of the incident went viral online. Tensions culminated on the evening of Aug. 26, when Illinois teen Kyle Rittenhouse killed two men and injured a third.

Sheskey was ultimately cleared by the department of criminal wrong-doing, and the Rittenhouse shootings were determined to be self-defense following a jury trial.

Akron police officers shot and killed 25-year-old Jayland Walker after a car chase on June 27. Walker suffered at least 60 wounds, although it’s uncertain how many were exit and entrance wounds.

The killing has set off protests in the Ohio city, with reports of numerous arrests throughout the past few days.