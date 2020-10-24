Jacob Blake supporters march to encourage people to vote early

A group of Jacob Blake supporters braved chilly weather to march Downtown Saturday to encourage people to vote early.
Led by Blake’s uncle Justin Blake and Tanya McLean, executive director of the community group Leaders of Kenosha, participants rallied in Civic Center Park Saturday morning decrying social injustice and encouraging people to vote early. They were joined by leaders of several other organizations including the Kenosha-Racine NAACP and the Milwaukee-based Working Families Party.
They rallied in the park across from the courthouse, spoke of racial injustices and the importance of making a difference at the ballot box. They passed out brochures, “vote early” facial masks, buttons, and sold t-shirts and other paraphernalia referring to Black Lives Matter. They talked of the importance of voting.
Olivia Crudup, a member of Leaders of Kenosha, reminded the assembled group that, “Our Lives Matter. Our Vote Counts.”
“This is the most critical election of our lifetime,” McLean said. “In this country we have to have the right people in office.”
McLean said her father, Tommy Smith, who lived in Alabama during the Civil Rights Movement, reminded her that this year’s events reminded him of what it had been like during his younger years.
Waving the red, black and green African Liberation flag, Blake encouraged those assembled to keep the faith and do their part in voting to make a change.
After rallying in the park for a little more than an hour, they marched along 57th Street and down Sixth Avenue with Blake waving the flag and a group of about 30 chanting “Black Lives Matter,” “No Justice No Peace,” “We’re ready for Change” and “Vote! Vote! Vote!”
As they crossed Sheridan Road past the post office, they were greeted by motorists who honked their horns and yelled support.
They assembled across from City Hall where some election officials were assisting voters who drove up through a series of outdoor early voting tents.
Some of the marchers said they planned to meet in Waukegan, Ill., Sunday to support to friends and family of two people shot by a police officer Tuesday during a traffic stop. Marcellis Stinnette later died and his girlfriend, Tafara Williams, was wounded.
Another group, led by Porche Bennett Bey and Marieta Huff, were organizing in the parking lot across from Reuther High School where they hoped to build a caravan of cars that would travel through several areas of the city, including Lincoln Park and the Uptown neighborhoods, to encourage residents to vote early.
They planned to make eight community stops including 11th Ave. to 60th St, around Library Park and past Harbor Park. The route also included Roosevelt Road to 30th Ave., and past the Shalom Center.
