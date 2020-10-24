Jacob Blake supporters march to encourage people to vote early

A group of Jacob Blake supporters braved chilly weather to march Downtown Saturday to encourage people to vote early.

Led by Blake’s uncle Justin Blake and Tanya McLean, executive director of the community group Leaders of Kenosha, participants rallied in Civic Center Park Saturday morning decrying social injustice and encouraging people to vote early. They were joined by leaders of several other organizations including the Kenosha-Racine NAACP and the Milwaukee-based Working Families Party.

They rallied in the park across from the courthouse, spoke of racial injustices and the importance of making a difference at the ballot box. They passed out brochures, “vote early” facial masks, buttons, and sold t-shirts and other paraphernalia referring to Black Lives Matter. They talked of the importance of voting.

Olivia Crudup, a member of Leaders of Kenosha, reminded the assembled group that, “Our Lives Matter. Our Vote Counts.”

“This is the most critical election of our lifetime,” McLean said. “In this country we have to have the right people in office.”

McLean said her father, Tommy Smith, who lived in Alabama during the Civil Rights Movement, reminded her that this year’s events reminded him of what it had been like during his younger years.

