Jacob Blake tells 'Good Morning America' he thought he would die

In the interview, Blake disputed that narrative.

Blake contended he had been with his children and their mother that day celebrating his son’s birthday, leaving with the children after the mother began arguing with a neighbor. The mother of his children called 911, saying Blake — who had a felony warrant related to another incident with the woman — was leaving with her vehicle and the children, saying she thought he was going to crash.

“At that time I’m walking out, I hadn’t done anything and so I didn’t think they were there for me,” he told Strahan.

Sheskey told investigators he spoke briefly to Blake. In the interview, Blake said police did not speak to him but grabbed his arm. He claimed he struggled with police because “I resisted getting beat on.”

Blake said “I didn’t want to be the next George Floyd.”

Details of incidents disputed

Graveley said last week that Blake had past incidents in which he resisted arrest, including one in which he is alleged to have slashed at an officer with a knife. Blake was never convicted of a crime in any of those incidents.