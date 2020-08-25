Jacob Blake's family makes an impassioned plea for justice outside courthouse

Jackson made a plea not only for justice for her son, but for peace in the community and healing for the country.

“As I was riding here in this city I noticed a lot of damage. It doesn’t reflect my son or my family. If Jacob knew what was going on as far as that goes, the violence and destruction, he would be very displeased,” Jackson said.

“So I really am asking and encouraging everyone — to take a moment and examine your heart. Citizens, police officers, firemen, clergy, politicians, do Jacob justice on this level and examine your heart.”

When Jackson began speaking to a large assembly of media, her voice was barely audible. But she became stronger as she spoke, although her legs were visibly shaking beneath her.

“As I pray for my son’s healing physically, emotionally and spiritually, I have also been praying, even before this, for the healing of our country. God has placed each and every one of us in this country because he wanted to be here.,” she said, calling for people to end hatred based on race or ethnicity.

“How dare we hate what we are. We are human. God did not make one type of tree or flower—how dare you ask him to make one type of human that looks just like you.”