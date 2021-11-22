Jail term ordered for fifth drunken driving conviction

A 40-year-old Kenosha man was sentenced Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court to 210 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to two charges relating to his fifth drunken driving conviction.

According to the plea agreement, the state dismissed a felony drunken driving charge and six misdemeanor charges filed against Adam Bileck, of the 1300 block of 83rd Street.

Bileck pleaded guilty to a felony charge of operating with a prohibited alcohol content and a misdemeanor count of resisting/failing to stop.

Circuit Court Judge Jason A. Rossell ordered Bileck to serve the jail sentence, minus four days credit for time served, without work-release privileges, fined him $1,000 plus costs, ordered him to pay a $450 DNA surcharge and $50 for prosecution costs.

The sentence for the misdemeanor was the same, to run concurrently. Rossell also ordered that Bileck's driver's license be revoked.

Bileck was arrested in 2019 in Kenosha after a police officer observed him race the engine of his Toyota Camry and spin its tires as it turned left onto Sheridan Road, according to the criminal complaint.

The vehicle continued spinning its tires for 20 to 30 feet until it cleared the intersection and continued southbound on Sheridan Road. Police had to use a Taser to take Bileck into custody.

Results of a legal blood draw showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.84.

Court records show Bileck has two pending cases, one for his fourth operating while intoxicated in Walworth County from 2013 and the other in Columbia County, which stems from his arrest there on July 28 of this year.

Bileck has a final pre-trial in the Walworth County case on Jan. 4.

In the Columbia County case, Bileck is charged with felony counts of burglary, possession of burglary tools and bail jumping, along with a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property. He is being held on a $20,000 cash bond in that case and is due in that county Tuesday for a pre-trial conference at 1:10 p.m.

