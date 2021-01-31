 Skip to main content
Jake Hoey keeps local residents informed about the weather
There are many ways to find out about the weather: TV and radio reports, websites, newspapers — and even poking your head outside to see if you need to wear a hat. (Today? Yes, you do.)

Folks in these parts also have Jake’s Kenosha Area Weather Page on Facebook, with regular postings from Jake Hoey.

The Kenosha native — who works for the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau — earned a degree in meteorology from the University of Oklahoma and posts weather information specifically for the Kenosha area.

His interest in all things weather-related started years ago.

“It always amazed me that one of the only things that had the power to get me out of school was the weather,” he said.

He started his weather page in October of 2013 “as a means for me to both fill a gap in local weather information between the two major cities of Chicago and Milwaukee and to continue my involvement in meteorology as I took a job outside my field.”

His passions — weather and tourism — have at times collided.

“I obviously have a love for weather,” Hoey said. “Beyond the classroom, I fondly remember storm chasing trips with my friends in Oklahoma hunting tornadoes.”

As far as tourism, “yes that is a passion of mine, too. I love to travel and have visited 49 of the 50 states with plans to visit my 50th (Hawaii) once travel is safe again. I also deeply love my hometown of Kenosha and love to use my skills to help out as best as I can.”

When he travels, Hoey doesn’t choose a destination based on the weather, but he definitely keeps weather in mind.

“Virtually every place on the planet has some sort of interesting local weather feature,” he said. “Whether it be deserts, mountains, tropical areas or tundra, I love to experience changes in weather and a good variety of weather types. Almost all of my travel has been in the United States so far, but I already feel like I’ve seen so many different climates and interesting weather phenomena.”

Hoey is the customer service coordinator for our local visitors bureau, with his primary duty being “answering questions from visitors and other customers regarding activities, events, restaurants, shops and attractions in the Kenosha area,” he said. “I find my background in meteorology is very helpful with this because I am able to provide personalized recommendations based on how the weather should be during their visit.”

“I’m not sure visitors always believe me when I tell them I’m an actual meteorologist,” he added, “but as long as they enjoy their time in Kenosha County, I’m happy!”

Weather fans

After seven years — and more than 4,200 followers for Jake’s Kenosha Area Weather Page — Hoey remains “been blown away by the response my weather page has gotten. The little community of followers that has built up is fantastic, and their support really keeps me going.”

That growth has been steady, with predictable “surges in new followers when a big weather event is coming,” he said. “I recently started a Patreon page (https://www.patreon.com/kenoshaweather) where people who want to support and sustain what I do can make contributions in exchange for shout-outs on my page. I also have a smaller but similarly amazing following on Instagram (@KenoshaWeather).”

It’s a popular pastime to complain about the weather — and weather forecasters — but Hoey has been pleasantly surprised by “how kind and encouraging people have been,” he said.

The most common questions on Hoey’s weather page involve rain. As in: Will it rain out my kid’s softball game? Or my wedding?

“I get a lot of people asking me if it’s going to rain at a specific time because of outdoor activities or events,” he said. “I get a lot of messages asking for details about snowfall timing and accumulations, including at least one owner of a snow removal business.”

Now that Jake’s Weather Page is established, Hoey would “love to develop it into a bigger platform eventually.”

He looks at his page as “a public service for the community I love. I believe it is important that weather information, which is often crucial and sometimes life-saving, should be available to everyone free of charge. While I do accept contributions from my supporters, I always make all my forecasts and updates freely available.”

Not an exact science

Making weather forecast is, Hoey stresses, “an inherently difficult task. We are attempting to predict the future, so it is inevitable that some of these predictions will fall short.”

In the past two decades, weather forecasting “has improved by leaps and bounds. Nowadays, we rely primarily on weather models to help us produce forecasts. These are a series of extremely intricate and complicated calculations that supercomputers run multiple times a day.”

All that data comes from sites all over the globe, he explained, and any one (or several) of those factors — radar, satellite imagery, atmospheric profiles from weather balloons — “have many inherent sources for error before we even take the human error of the forecaster into account.”

In simpler terms, Hoey says to lay off the nasty comments about weather forecasters if it snows at 4 p.m. instead of, say, the predicted 4:15 p.m. start time.

“I would say to those critical of weather forecasters to consider what goes into making that forecast,” he said. “Most research weather models are freely available to the public online, so maybe try making a forecast of your own and then check later to see how it turns out. At the very least, you should gain some perspective on meteorology or you might even enjoy it so much you gain a new hobby.”

Running hot and cold

Jake Hoey loves all kinds of weather, but winter weather is his favorite.

"I have always loved snow and that has not gone away as I grew older," he said. "I even love extreme cold. It's just so fascinating to me, and I can't really explain why. When I lived in Oklahoma for college, I really missed the climate of the upper Midwest, especially the cold and snow. I just get so uncomfortable in heat and humidity — and we got both of those quite a lot in Oklahoma.

"However, what I truly find the most annoying is unchanging weather. I like a variety of weather and when it gets stuck in a rut for too long, I can't help but find it boring. I think we get a fairly large spectrum of weather here in Kenosha, which is why it's both fun and challenging to attempt to forecast the weather for our community. I wouldn't trade it for the world."

Chasing (and catching) storms

When Jake Hoey was studying meteorology at the University of Oklahoma, he became a prolific storm chaser.

Oklahoma is famously located in "tornado alley," and Hoey chased (and caught) several tornadoes while living there.

"I'm not totally sure of the exact number, but I want to say I witnessed around 12 to 15 tornadoes during my college years," he said. "I have my fair share of exciting stories to go along with them, from being stuck in the mud next to a northern Kansas wheat field for five hours in a severe storm with occasional tornado warnings to having our windshield obliterated by baseball size hail in the Texas panhandle. It was a wild time.

"I lost a few of my 'nine lives' on those chases, including one close call in Alva, Okla., when a tornado miraculously didn't spin up on top of us. Even scarier was an experience in Jewell County, Kan., when we made a navigation error and ended up inside the rotation of a tornado in my friend Kevin's car. It was a matter of seconds between us realizing our mistake and the wind nearly flipping the vehicle, but luckily it was a very weak tornado and we lived to tell the tale."

Hoey is "much more keen to tell about successful chases where we were perfectly positioned and saw beautiful tornadoes that stayed far away from houses and people. Those are the kind of days I miss most."

Weird weather facts

As a meteorologist, Jake Hoey studies and observes weather all the time.

Here are a few of his favorite weird weather facts:

"If you asked people what a cloud is made of, a common answer might be 'water vapor.' This is partially correct; however, what you are seeing when you look at a cloud is not water vapor. Actual water vapor is invisible to the human eye. What you are seeing when you look at a cloud is either liquid water, ice or both. These are in very small droplets/particles called aerosols.

"Here is one more interesting fact: Cloud cover and windy conditions are often associated with colder temperatures. This is generally valid for daytime, but the opposite is true for night. At night, clouds help to prevent radiative cooling, which is the process where the surface of the earth loses the solar energy that the sun imparted during the day. This maintains warmer temperatures in the lower atmosphere, where we live.

"Wind works to 'mix up' the atmosphere and during the day, this takes the warmer air near the surface of the earth (warmed by solar radiation) and mixes it with cold air aloft resulting in cooler air where we live. At night, the lower atmosphere becomes the coldest part, so when wind is mixing things up that makes the lower atmosphere warmer usually."

Climate change and lake levels

Jake Hoey of Jake's Kenosha Area Weather Page on Facebook earned a degree in meteorology from the University of Oklahoma, where his senior paper was about snow trends in the U.S. and climate change.

We asked him: Can we stop worrying about climate change now, or is Lake Michigan about to swallow the Downtown area? 

His response: "The senior paper I co-authored was titled 'The Effects of Surface and Tropospheric Warming on Precipitation Type in the Eastern United States.' Basically what we researched was the prevalence of snow vs. other precipitation types in the data record at various sites in the northern and eastern U.S.

"This involved collecting an enormous amount of data, hourly temperature and precipitation type data at seven sites over a 50-year period (1961 to 2010). We found that all seven sites exhibited an average increase in temperatures during that time and all seven sites saw an average decrease in the amount of snowfall hours (the amount of time each year that snow was reported) during the time frame studied. One of the sites studied was Green Bay, so it is likely that similar results would be found for the Kenosha area as well.

"As far as if Lake Michigan is going to swallow Kenosha, that I don't know but we have seen some rather high lake levels in recent years. Luckily we saw a bit of a drop in 2020 so hopefully that trend continues!"

