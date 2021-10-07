Jeddyfest on tap in Brighton Saturday

Jeddyfest, an annual event in the town of Brighton that features a veteran’s recognition ceremony, a 5K Run/Walk and a parade, will take place Saturday.

“It is the 10th anniversary this year,” Kiersten Perry, owner of Jeddy’s Bar, 1660 240th Avenue (Highway X), said. “It’s basically Oktoberfest, but we call it Jeddyfest.”

A full day of activities kicks off with the Jeddyfest Stomp, 5K Run/Walk with beer stops along the way to raise money for Aurora Cancer Foundation in support of the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center.

The race begins at 10 a.m., following a 9:45 a.m. half-mile run for kids. Youth registration is $10, with participants earning a medal. The 5K Run/Walk registration is $20 and includes a wristband for a free drink following the race. Prizes will be awarded to the winners. Last year the event raised $2,500.

Festivities continue with an 11:30 a.m. ceremony at the Brighton Monument Park, within walking distance of Jeddy’s Bar.

“We do a tribute to everyone who has served and is who is serving,” Perry said.