Jelly Belly selling Pleasant Prairie property, closing store and tour

A liquidation sale is scheduled for Monday at its retail outlet store and warehouse at 10100 Jelly Belly Lane, just off Green Bay Road and Hwy 165.

Since 2001, Jelly Belly has operated a visitor’s center, outlet store and its Jelly Belly Express train tour of the warehouse featuring videos and samples.

It recently upgraded its Jelly Belly Station area with interactive games and exhibits. Visitors learned how the company’s candy was made and that President Ronald Reagan popularized the iconic jelly bean in the 1960s.

The Jelly Belly tour has been one of the area’s featured destination for visitors to Kenosha County and has been prominently featured in the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Guide.

Dennis DuChene II, KACVB president, said Jelly Belly had been a good stopping off point for visitors from Interstate 94. They would be directed by staff at the KACVB information center.

It was somewhat like of a magnet that drew people to other destinations in the area, according to DuChene.