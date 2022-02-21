Jenna Zeihen crowned Miss Kenosha 2022 at annual scholarship competition

They were all winners, but only one got to go home with a crown, a sash and an armful of long stem red roses.

On Saturday evening Jenna Zeihen was crowned Miss Kenosha 2022 at the Miss Kenosha Scholarship Competition by Miss Kenosha 2020, Alexandra Daher, has held the title for the past two years.

Over 400 people attended the event at St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy. Due to the pandemic it was the first competition held since Feb. 8, 2020.

Zeihen gave credit to her fellow competitors. “The other eight girls I competed with were so amazing, they were the most stellar group,” she said. Everyone supported one another and everyone did an amazing job.”

Zeihen, 23, is in her last semester at Carthage College, where she is studying communications with a minor in women and gender studies.

She took first in the talent category with a vocal performance of “Warrior” by Demi Lovato. “I love singing and the whole performance aspect about engaging with the audience,” she said.

In addition to winning the crown she tied for overall interview winner with contestant Ariana Voyles.

Her interview topic is her passion, said Zeihen in a phone call Monday morning. The topic, “Soul Space: a Community that Creates Space for the Life Changing Power of Human Connection,” is an effort to engage the community in meaningful discussions, she said.

“Jenna is a great representative for Kenosha and I am so proud of her for winning this title,” said Tori Pillizzi, the competition’s executive director. “I know she will make such a positive impact on your community during her year!”

As she looks to her future reign Zeihen said, “I’m just very excited to work with people and businesses in the community. People should know I’m approachable, a regular person, and I just want to make connections throughout the year,” she said.

‘Electric’ crowd

“The night went amazingly,” Pillizzi said. “The energy from the crowd was electric.”

In the People’s Choice contest, 2,272 online votes were cast for the nine competitors. A fundraiser for the competition, the vote collected $1,704 to be applied towards the Miss Kenosha Scholarship fund for next year’s competition.

“I am so thankful for the community’s support to our organization year after year. All of the candidates should be so proud of themselves,” Pillizzi said.

The categories and winners of this year’s Miss Kenosha Scholarship Competition were:

Miss Kenosha 2022: Jenna Zeihen

1st Runner Up: Ariana Voyles

2nd Runner Up: Summer Zilisch

Overall Talent Winner: Zeihen

Overall Interview Winner: Tie-Voyles and Zeihen

Red Carpet Event: Tie- Voyles and Zeihen

Miss Congeniality: Stephanie Maack

On Stage Interview/Social Impact Pitch Award: Voyles

Promotions Award: Catherine Moddes

Spirit of Miss Kenosha Award: Zilisch

People Choice Award: Moddes

Others to compete included Kelly Benitez, Marah Benitez, Brooke Carmichael and Jordan Richards.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.