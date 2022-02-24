Jenna Zeihen, Miss Kenosha 2022, plans to use 'Soul Space' effort to spur community conversations

When Jenna Zeihen of Kenosha first got involved with the 2022 Miss Kenosha Scholarship Competition, she just wanted to make friends and gain confidence.

But after winning the competition, Zeihen has a whole new platform.

“Now it’s about moving my social impact message forward,” the newly-crowned Miss Kenosha said this week.

Zeihen, 23, competed against eight other local women for the title last Saturday in front of a crowd of 400 at St. Joseph Catholic Academy.

Passionate about her “social impact message,” Zeihen tied for best interview in the competition with the topic, “Soul Space: A Community That Creates Space for the Life Changing Power of Human Connection.”

Soul Space is a public forum where people share and connect on significant events in their lives. Zeihen has hosted several of these events at Kenosha Creative Space since January.

Started with health problems

Zeihen’s social impact initiative has its roots in a lifelong health condition.

Afflicted with allergies for most of her life, Zeihen began a regimen of treatments in 2019 and was eventually diagnosed with mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS).

An uncommon allergic disease, the condition releases histamines in response to foreign substances, which then trigger allergic responses. Zeihen’s symptoms ranged from rashes to fatigue and sometimes even loss of consciousness.

“Because it is not widely known, (the condition) is widely misunderstood, and I had this constant feeling of being misunderstood and sort of isolated,” she said.

After her diagnosis in 2021, Zeihen began talking to people about her condition and discovered the healing power of sharing stories for herself and others both in-person and via social media platforms.

Soul Space began as recordings of these interviews and debuted publicly at Kenosha Creative Space in January.

“I didn’t know how it would go or be received, or if I would be capable of interviewing at all, but each (interview) started a new conversation that left me feeling so connected and inspired,” Zeihen said.

Conversation topics have ranged from how people carry guilt and fear to mental illness and body image.

“Some of the topics surround what sets your soul on fire,” Zeihen said. “I wanted everyone to get a chance to have a voice. It feels like taking back control over your life when you harness that vulnerability.”

Beyond TED Talks

Asked if she feels Soul Space conversations are comparable to TED Talks, a popular online forum featuring experts and motivational speakers, Zeihen answered, “Some of the time, yes. But I would consider it more of an open conversation. I create worksheets, journal prompts and plan activities.”

The multi-media presentation is also a great fit for Kenosha Creative Space, she added.

“(They) have been wonderful about believing in Soul Space,” Zeihen said.

Soul Space offers something unique to Kenosha, notes Tori Pillizzi, director of this year’s Miss Kenosha Scholarship Competition.

“Soul Space is so special, because it creates a safe space for anyone who needs it,” Pillizzi said. “Jenna has created her own community for those who might not have a support system elsewhere.”

Real-life connection

Holding in-person conversations is vital, noted Zeihen.

“One time someone said to me, ‘Jenna, Soul Space is the connection you wish you could have on social media. Soul Space is a real-life connection,’” she said.

“The community needs a space like Soul Space, Pillizzi added. “I think this is the perfect addition to Kenosha, as we have been through a lot these past two years.”

The project has also changed Zeihen herself.

“Soul Space has changed the way I walk into every room and the way I engage with others,” she said. “Honestly, I think it’s helped me let go of fear and guilt. Soul Space always makes me wonder, ‘Why not?’ Why not me?’ Why not Now? ‘Why not be brave and bold and honest?’”

During her reign as Miss Kenosha, Zeihen plans to take Soul Space conversations to the community.

“It’s a space with or without me,” she said. “The people are what make it.”

Zeihen is grateful for the opportunity to offer her program to Kenosha.

“A year ago, I was at the Mayo Clinic fighting for my life with a rare disease, and now I’m where I am as Miss Kenosha,” she said. “It’s crazy to think that someone like me is able to do something like this.”

