Jensen case remains strong, prosecutor argues, as Kenosha County judge maintains bond at $1.2 million

The case against Mark Jensen remains strong despite a bar against his dead wife’s letter and messages implicating him appearing at trial, a prosecutor said Friday.

Jensen is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the 1998 death of his wife Julie, the state alleging Jensen poisoned her with antifreeze and then suffocated her at their Pleasant Prairie home.

Jensen was convicted in 2008, but his conviction was overturned on appeal. The conviction was reinstated without trial by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Chad Kerkman in 2017, then overturned on appeal again.

Jensen has maintained his innocence for more than two decades. At the original trial, his attorneys suggested that Julie Jensen committed suicide and framed her husband.

He now faces a second trial, but prosecutors will no longer be allowed to use a letter Julie wrote or statements she left on a voicemail to a police officer that indicated she suspected her husband wanted to kill her. The appellate and state supreme court found her letter and statements were testimonial, and subject to the Confrontation Clause of the Sixth Amendment.

Bond hearing held