Jerry Gulley announces candidacy for County Executive; joins Rebecca Matoska-Mentink in race

That business experience has helped him in his time as a supervisor, Gulley said, and gives him a different perspective to what his role as the County Executive would be if he were elected.

"I still have the capability of looking at county operations through the lens of running a business and not being afraid to ask, 'Why are we doing this?'" he said. "Every meeting I've sat in where I've said to myself, 'This could be done quicker' or 'This could be done cheaper' has pushed me to step forward."

Gulley added that his experience over the last 20 years launching and growing successful companies is another plus he brings as a candidate.

He pointed to experiences he has gained in public health policy, health care, technology, literacy, marketing and communications as key components to what he brings to the table.

'Not a typical candidate'

"I'm the first to recognize I may not be a typical candidate, as I haven't been immersed in partisan politics for decades," Gulley said. "But my deep experiences in private and public companies and nonprofits will add a fresh perspective to county management."

Outside of the County Board and his work, Gulley is heavily involved in the area.