Jerry Gulley announces candidacy for County Executive; joins Rebecca Matoska-Mentink in race

The race for the soon-to-be vacant Kenosha County Executive seat officially has a second entrant.
Current District 16 Supervisor and Pleasant Prairie resident Jerry Gulley has announced his intention to run for the position.
Gulley joins Kenosha County Clerk of Circuit Court Rebecca Matoska-Mentink, who entered the race in April.
Incumbent County Executive Jim Kreuser announced in March he will not seek re-election when his term expires in April 2022. Kreuser will have served in that role for 14 years when he retires, making him the longest-tenured county executive.
Gulley filed his campaign finance paperwork in June, but he didn't make his intentions officially known until Wednesday, via a press release.
"I bought my home here in 2012 to be near my in-laws," Gulley said. "I've been privileged to live in so many beautiful parts of our country — Tennessee, New York, Silicon Valley, Birmingham, Seattle and, most recently, San Francisco.
"But Kenosha is the first place I've called home."
Gulley currently works for a health technology company that provides literacy tools for private employers, colleges and universities, municipalities and health care systems.
Before he came to Wisconsin, Gulley launched Healthline Media, an online source of health and wellness information that is ranked as one of the world's 200 largest websites.
That business experience has helped him in his time as a supervisor, Gulley said, and gives him a different perspective to what his role as the County Executive would be if he were elected.
"I still have the capability of looking at county operations through the lens of running a business and not being afraid to ask, 'Why are we doing this?'" he said. "Every meeting I've sat in where I've said to myself, 'This could be done quicker' or 'This could be done cheaper' has pushed me to step forward."
Gulley added that his experience over the last 20 years launching and growing successful companies is another plus he brings as a candidate.
He pointed to experiences he has gained in public health policy, health care, technology, literacy, marketing and communications as key components to what he brings to the table.
'Not a typical candidate'
"I'm the first to recognize I may not be a typical candidate, as I haven't been immersed in partisan politics for decades," Gulley said. "But my deep experiences in private and public companies and nonprofits will add a fresh perspective to county management."
Outside of the County Board and his work, Gulley is heavily involved in the area.
Gulley is a member of the Kenosha Public Market Board of Directors, serves on the board of the Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency, is heavily involved as a local volunteer leader for American Field Service and mentors students at Nash Elementary School. In addition, he and his husband, James, have hosted seven high school-aged exchange students, which has kept him involved in Kenosha Unified School District.
Finding ways to give to the community is important to him, Gulley said.
"I'm a big fan of organic and non-linear pathways," he said. "The privilege of serving the community I love the past 18 months has been the catalyst for taking this step.
"I have friends who speak about how they have found it difficult to 'fit in' in Kenosha. I've had the extreme opposite experience. For me, it was love at first sight. I see an alignment between my skills and expertise and what Kenosha needs. Sitting it out simply isn't an option for me."
Commission moves forward
Gulley currently serves on the county's Human Services and Judiciary/Law committees and is chairing the work group that helped create the Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission.
The initial 35 candidates for that group have been paired to seven, who will be voted on at the next County Board meeting.
"I'm incredibly proud of the efforts of the work group I chaired to launch the commission," Gulley said. "Receiving 35 highly qualified applicants was a huge win. Period.
"A critical part of management is being able to identify your specific role, and in this case, my job was to quarterback the creation of the commission and deliver a slate of qualified candidates from which the County Executive could select members. ... There is an ongoing need for open and honest conversation about many topics, including diversity and inclusion."