Jerry Gulley, local leader, ex-supervisor heavily involved in community, dies at 53; many offer remembrances

Community leader and former Kenosha County Board member Jerry Gulley was remembered Sunday for his efforts to help and unite others.

Gulley, 53, of Pleasant Prairie, died of complications associated with a heart attack on Thursday evening. He is survived by husband James Schend, his companion for nearly 30 years and spouse since 2014, and current foreign exchange student Benjamin von Dufving.

“He was the love of my life,” Schend said. “We criss-crossed the country making friends everywhere. He just touched so many people in so many ways. He was very passionate about his friends and his family. He was someone really, really special.”

Jerry Gulley and husband James Schend Jerry Gulley is survived by husband James Schend, his companion for nearly 30 years and spouse since 2014.

He met Gulley 28 years ago at the Culinary Institute of America in New York.

The couple had also hosted seven high school-aged exchange students, which has kept him involved in Kenosha Unified School District.

“He absolutely adored these kids and have maintained relationships with them,” Schend said.

“I’m getting messages left and right from all these kids around the world. That was probably his biggest thing. He truly, truly loved working with the exchange program.”

Jerry Gulley and friend Alex Whitaker Alex Whitaker, Gulley's former campaign manager and friend, said Gulley was one of a kind.

Gulley, a former Kenosha County Board supervisor who represented District 16 in 2020 and a recent candidate for Kenosha County executive, purchased a home in Pleasant Prairie in 2012 after moving to the area.

Although he had lived in Tennessee, New York, Seattle and San Francisco, Gulley said Kenosha County “is the first place I’ve called home” when he announced his bid for county executive in 2021.

Alex Whitaker, Gulley’s former campaign manager and friend, said Gulley was one of a kind.

“Jerry was a person that was just incredibly likable,” Whitaker said.

“He was likable because he took genuine interest in people and found people interesting. You had the sense that when he was asking you questions he really wanted to know the answers. He had an interest in people that was genuine, and I think that’s a big part of the reason so much of his work was about caring for others, uplifting others — whether it was business or activism.”

Whitaker called Gulley a “true uniter of people who are different.”

“I think that came from him living in a lot of different places, having friends who were very different, and his ability to connect with people,” Whitaker said. “Even just in watching (Friday) the mini tributes people are doing on Facebook and other social media, you could feel just the very different groups of people all having admiration and appreciation for who he was. I saw it up close and it’s very rare. I’m devastated.”

Online tributes

An outpouring of love and posts honoring Gulley quickly spread on social media after news of his death was made public.

“Jerry made an instant impression on anyone fortunate enough to find their way into his orbit. Dynamic doesn’t do him justice. He was at once humble but confident, friendly but driven, empathetic but strong. The Kenosha community — and especially his friends and family — lost a truly wonderful man, and he will be missed dearly,” said close friends Jen and John Hogan.

Crystal Miller said Gulley was an independent thinker.

“Jerry and I were drawn to each other because of our mutual admiration for the way we approached our politics, Miller said.

“Many people claim to be independent thinkers, but Jerry walked the walk. I love that he was confusing to those who staunchly hold to a political side. The ‘sides’ frustrated Jerry; he longed for greater cooperation, and he was unwavering in his belief that it was possible and that it would create a better Kenosha for everyone.”

Miller hosted a gathering for Gulley when he ran for public office.

“It was inspiring to see his enthusiasm about connecting people so they could open their eyes to things they had never considered and find common ground. He started great work. It’s rewarding work that we should embrace and continue in his memory. I will miss him so much,” Miller added.

Career, involvement

Gulley worked for a health technology company that provides literacy tools for private employers, colleges and universities, municipalities and health care systems.

Before he came to Wisconsin, Gulley launched Healthline Media, an online source of health and wellness information that is ranked as one of the world’s 200 largest websites.

Outside of the County Board and his work, Gulley was heavily involved in the area.

Gulley was a member of the Kenosha Public Market Board of Directors, served on the board of the Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency, was heavily involved as a local volunteer leader for American Field Service, and mentored students at Nash Elementary School.

“He was so proud of his work with the Kenosha Public Market,” Schend, an editor at Taste of Home magazine, added.

“I’m still trying to figure out what I’m going to be doing to continue some of his legacy. I do want to be involved with the new public market building. It was designed to help people understand good food, good nutrition.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.