Jerry Smith Farm to host movies, jazz night to help non-profits

The event replaced the annual Simmons Island Beer Garden that had been canceled.

In April, DKI launched a Small Business Relief Fund that distributed nearly $75,000 to downtown businesses. The organization also has launched other programs such as gift card rallies and e-commerce training to help owners build their business presence online.

“We have been working closely with the Kickstart program and KABA (Kenosha Area Business Alliance) city grant fund to represent our downtown center for safely reopening. We want to continue these efforts for our community and need safe events like Flicks at Jerry Smith Farm to raise funds for future success,” Binanti said.

Other events on the farm

The farm also will be the site in August of the Rotary Club West’s Somers Time Jazz to replace its annual Rotary Softball Tournament. The adult-only event allows for social distancing on the back 15 acres of the farm and will run a beer tent as a fundraiser for the club’s grant fund.

The event features jazz every Saturday in August. Tickets must be purchased 24 hours in advance and are $5. Gates open at 5 p.m., and concessions will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Live local jazz will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The farm closes at 9 p.m.