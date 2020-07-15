Jerry Smith Farm to host movies, jazz night to help non-profits

Jerry Smith Farm, known as a venue for family fun where visitors can pick produce and children can pet animals, is now helping nonprofit organizations sprout funds to overcome the effects of COVID-19.
Located at 7150 18th St., it’s co-hosting events this month with Downtown Kenosha Inc. to raise money for its Small Business Relief Fund to help businesses negatively affected by the pandemic.
It also is co-hosting a series of jazz nights in August to help the Rotary Club of Kenosha West raise funds to provide grants to community organizations and sponsor youth programs.
“We’re really excited to partner with these organizations. This all came about because someone had an idea,” said Amy Smith, who co-owns the farm with her husband, Joe.
Flicks at the farm
For the next two weekends, the farm is co-hosting outdoor movie nights, Flicks at Jerry Smith Farm.
The start times on Fridays are 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday start times are at 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The Sunday start times are 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
This Friday’s movies feature “Men in Black” and “The Ring.” The Saturday movies are “Little Rascals,” “The Goonies” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” On Sunday, “Frozen,” “The Sandlot” and “Jurassic Park” are the featured movies.
Next week, the featured movies will be “Shrek,” “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” “Twister,” “Remember the Titans,” “Sleepless in Seattle,” “Child’s Play,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Babe.”
Tickets are $10 and must be purchased online in advance. A $2.24 sales taxes is added to the price.
Smith said people can bring their chairs and blankets. There will be concessions, and social distancing and safety precautions will be in place.
Face masks are encouraged. They will be available at the box office.
Local vendors will offer food in the concession area. A beer tent will close 30 minutes before the movie ends. Hand washing stations will be near the concession stands and the restrooms.
Originally a downtown drive-in event
Alexandria Binanti, DKI executive director, said the fundraising event was originally scheduled as a drive-in theater downtown.
However, with so many city events being canceled, it was necessary to create an alternative.
“With our planning of the event already well underway, our event committee discussed alternative locations on private property,” she said.
Binanti said she learned that Jerry Smith Farm had a 15-acre event area that allowed for proper social distancing outdoors. The Smiths were generous enough to make the space available.
The event replaced the annual Simmons Island Beer Garden that had been canceled.
In April, DKI launched a Small Business Relief Fund that distributed nearly $75,000 to downtown businesses. The organization also has launched other programs such as gift card rallies and e-commerce training to help owners build their business presence online.
“We have been working closely with the Kickstart program and KABA (Kenosha Area Business Alliance) city grant fund to represent our downtown center for safely reopening. We want to continue these efforts for our community and need safe events like Flicks at Jerry Smith Farm to raise funds for future success,” Binanti said.
Other events on the farm
The farm also will be the site in August of the Rotary Club West’s Somers Time Jazz to replace its annual Rotary Softball Tournament. The adult-only event allows for social distancing on the back 15 acres of the farm and will run a beer tent as a fundraiser for the club’s grant fund.
The event features jazz every Saturday in August. Tickets must be purchased 24 hours in advance and are $5. Gates open at 5 p.m., and concessions will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Live local jazz will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The farm closes at 9 p.m.
The band lineup features the James Yorgan Sextet on Aug. 1, followed on subsequent Saturdays by The John Sturino Group, Opus, The KAL Bergendahl Project and Infusion.
“This year, we’ve had to get creative when it comes to events at Jerry Smith Farm due to evolving COVID restrictions. We are thrilled to partner with Rotary Club of Kenosha West on this fundraiser that features local jazz and benefits our community, and we know that many adults could use a night out right about now,” Smith said.
“There is plenty of room to spread out, attendees bring their own chairs or blankets, and we will have new gourmet concessions available for guests to enjoy.”
The current generation of Smiths and their children are continuing the long tradition of family fun along with their homegrown produce.
They have added more activities to the back half of the farm for visitors and expanded product offerings in the Country Store that is open through Oct. 31.
Last year, they began growing hemp and launched Somers Harvest, a CBD (cannabis oil) product line that is grown at the farm and produced in Milwaukee.
For more information about the events and to purchase tickets, visit www.jerrysmithfarm.com/, www.downtownkenosha.org/flicks-at-jerry-smith-farm/, or www.kenoshawestrotary.org/.
