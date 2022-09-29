Jerry Smith's: A Kenosha County fall season tradition

How do you know it's officially the fall season?

In Kenosha County, one of the telltale signs is the line of small pumpkins that outline Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm on highways L and EA in Somers.

The pumpkin patch — which has expanded its season in recent years to include summer festivals and a Holiday Lights event — is a Kenosha area tradition known for hand-painted pumpkin characters (which make for adorable Halloween photos).

In addition to the pumpkin characters — a tradition started decades ago by Rosemary Smith and continued by her daughter-in-law Amy Smith — visitors can enjoy hay rides, pony rides, a corn maze, a petting zoo and a “Giant Jumping Pillow.”

Another tradition is the farm's frosted sugar cookies. Also available: Gourmet caramel apples, apple cider doughnuts and other fall favorites. The farm also sells pumpkins, gourds and corn stalks for fall decorating.

Founded in 1975 and still owned and operated by the Smith family, the Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm draws visitors from Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and throughout the country every year. The family also operates Jerry Smith Feed & Seed Station and Jerry Smith Green Acres in Kenosha.

The country store and free hand-painted pumpkin displays are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 30.

The paid activity area — with the petting zoo, Jumping Pillow, corn maze and other attractions — is open 4 to 8 p.m. Monday–Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30. The cost for the paid activity area is $6 per person Monday through Friday and $11 per person on Saturday and Sunday (free for children under age 2).

Dr. Destruction’s Haunted Forest is also located at Jerry Smith's. The cost is $10. It has a separate entrance and is not in the paid activity area.

The pumpkin farm is located at 7150 18th St. (highways L and EA). 262-748-7564. Go to jerrysmithfarm.com for more details. Note: Credit cards are accepted. No pets, emotional support or therapy animals are allowed at the farm. Licensed service animals only.