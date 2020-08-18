Jets Youth Hockey Club filling teams

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Jets Youth Hockey Club — whose main purpose is "to promote and provide support for full ice hockey for Mite-aged hockey players in Wisconsin" — is organizing its season.

The group practices and plays its games at the Kenosha Ice Arena, 7727 60th Ave.

The organization offers co-ed hockey and an all-girls team.

The fall season runs from September through the beginning of March. For more information on how to sign up and get involved with the youth hockey club, go to the club’s website, www.wisconsinjets.com, or email wijetshockey@gmail.com.

The Jets program is open to boys ages 5 to 8 and girls ages 5 to 9.

Evaluations are 5 to 6 p.m. Aug. 19 and 26 for the co-ed teams. Also, the girls skating team will have practices those same days from 6:10 to 7:10 p.m.

Note: All skaters should come dressed for skating, except for skates (coaches will be available to help get skates on and tied). Also, the skaters will need to have a mask on if they do not have their helmet on while walking in. Skaters should also have their own water bottles (clearly labeled); there will be no sharing water bottles. No one is allowed in the building besides the skaters and coaches.