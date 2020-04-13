Jill Karofsky declared winner of state Supreme Court race
Jill Karofsky declared winner of state Supreme Court race

WI SUPREME COURT

Jill Karofsky and Daniel Kelly

Jill Karofsky, a Dane County Circuit Court judge backed by liberals, has been declared the winner in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race following more than a week of high drama and chaos over whether the election should go on amid the fallout from the novel coronavirus. 

Karofsky as of 6:50 p.m. had 53.33% of the vote, while Daniel Kelly trailed with 46.67% with 57.3% of precincts reporting. 

The Kelly campaign has not yet conceded in the race. 

If it stands after any potential lawsuits, the result of this election will shrink the conservative majority on the court from 5-2 to 4-3, giving liberals the chance to control the majority of seats in 2023. 

“I’m honored to have earned the trust of people across this state who believe in a tough, fair, and independent judiciary and I promise to never forget those principles as their Wisconsin Supreme Court justice,” Karofsky said in a statement. 
 
In Kenosha County, Karofsky won by 55%-41%, with 17,761 in unofficial results.o 
 
 

 

