Job Center relocation supported in 2022 Kenosha County Budget

“The Public Works Committee of the County Board of Supervisors is responsible to make sure taxpayers get the best value for their tax dollars,” Grady said. “We believe this project will provide value for years to come.”

Grady said trying to repurpose the Sheridan Road building is like trying to “make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.”

“Given the aging and decrepit nature of the existing Job Center and the funds and resources it would take to make it a functioning unit for the long term, the end product on South Sheridan Road still probably would not have the capability that a constructed-to-order facility would have in the Sun Plaza/Wilson Heights neighborhood,” Grady said. “Add to that the expense of trying to do construction on an aged building while people are working there, the cost-benefit ratio becomes overwhelming.”

Meeting needs for a quarter century

The relocation to Wilson Heights was presented as an option by Mills after the idea of moving the Job Center to the Uptown area failed to garner support during the 2021 Budget process.

