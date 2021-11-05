Job Center relocation supported in 2022 Kenosha County Budget

A commitment to relocate the Human Services/Job Center campus to Sun Plaza on 52nd Street was strengthened this week with related costs included in the 2022 Kenosha County Budget.
“I’m pleased that the County Board committed to relocating our human services functions to the Wilson Heights neighborhood,” County Executive Jim Kreuser said Friday. “This will place these vital services in the heart of the community, central to the populations that we serve, while addressing the longstanding challenges of keeping up with a deteriorating and more costly facility on Sheridan Road.”
To accomplish the relocation, the county will forge a public-private partnership with Bear Development to renovate a building owned by Bear in Sun Plaza, at 3446 52nd St. The partnership will allow S.R. Mills of Bear Development to apply for cost-saving tax credits the county would not otherwise qualify for.
It’s a similar arrangement that made possible the relocation last year of Kenosha Human Development Services to Sun Plaza.
County Board Supervisor William Grady, chairman of the Facilities Committee, said relocating the Job Center rather than renovating the existing building at 8600 Sheridan Road was determined to a better option. A needs assessment conducted in May 2019 determined it would cost $14 million to maintain the campus as is, and more to update it. Renovation at that site would not address its inconvenient location — on Kenosha’s far southeast side — for many residents of the county.
“The Public Works Committee of the County Board of Supervisors is responsible to make sure taxpayers get the best value for their tax dollars,” Grady said. “We believe this project will provide value for years to come.”
Grady said trying to repurpose the Sheridan Road building is like trying to “make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.”
“Given the aging and decrepit nature of the existing Job Center and the funds and resources it would take to make it a functioning unit for the long term, the end product on South Sheridan Road still probably would not have the capability that a constructed-to-order facility would have in the Sun Plaza/Wilson Heights neighborhood,” Grady said. “Add to that the expense of trying to do construction on an aged building while people are working there, the cost-benefit ratio becomes overwhelming.”
Meeting needs for a quarter century
The relocation to Wilson Heights was presented as an option by Mills after the idea of moving the Job Center to the Uptown area failed to garner support during the 2021 Budget process.
Mills said Bear Development will build out the space in Sun Plaza to suit the needs of the county, which would eventually take over ownership. Bear is required to retain ownership until 2029 to qualify for the tax credits. Cost for the project is estimated to be between $13 and $16 million.
According to an executive summary from county administration, relocation is the best option, because it will “simplify client access, improve service delivery, increase efficiency and enhance neighborhood economic development” for the next 25-plus years.
“Additionally, this is the only option that offers several potential financial incentives that would reduce overall project costs,” the summary reads, referencing the tax credits Mills spoke of Tuesday, as well as the ability to sell the Sheridan Road parcel.
County Supervisor Andy Berg, whose district includes the Wilson Heights neighborhood, said the projects sends a message that both clients and employees are valued.
“As a provider of services, we made the right decision, which shows the community where our priorities lay,” Berg said.
Financing details
The Human Services/Job Center building is staffed by roughly 425 government employees and contractors who serve thousands of clients on a weekly basis. Berg said it shows employees the county is setting “standards for opportunities” and is dedicated to fostering “appropriate outcomes.”
A bonding commitment of $2,958,000 is in the 2022 Budget, $2.8 million of which is earmarked for relocation. The county will also borrow $43,000 for improvements to the exiting Job Center building on Sheridan Road and $115,000 to purchase an adjacent lot to that building in preparation of selling it to Bear Development.
“The county’s continued investment in its residents by creating a state-of-the-art facility in a centralized location is commendable and we are excited to be part of the team,” Mills said of the commitment made via the budget.
Mills said there are 63,000 existing square feet at the Sun Plaza location and there is room for a 69,000-square-foot addition, for a total of 132,000 square feet. The current Sheridan Road complex is approximately 100,000 square feet.
Of the potential 132,000 square feet at Sun Plaza, 25,000 would be unoccupied, Mills said.
Architectural renderings supplied by Partners in Design Architects show a reconfigured building with a diagonal entrance in the corner of the existing complex.