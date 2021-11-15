Job fairs to showcase available positions within Kenosha County government

Two upcoming job fairs will highlight career opportunities currently available in various Kenosha County departments and divisions.

The events, open to the public, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road. Attendees may use Entrance D on the south end of the building.

“We currently have a number of positions open, and we’re hosting these job fairs as a means to communicate our needs and opportunities directly to the public,” said Kenosha County Human Resources Director Clara-lin Tappa. “We invite people to come and learn more about all that working for Kenosha County has to offer.”

Tappa said county division managers and human resources team members will be on site to meet and greet attendees and even hold on-site interviews. Computers will be available for people to apply for the positions of their choice while they are at the event.

Information about the county’s benefits and wages will also be provided.

Positions currently available include:

Highway Patrol Worker

Payroll Specialist

Custodian

Social Work Supervisor

Social Worker

Child Support Associate

Environmental Sanitarian

Deputy Sheriff

Corrections Professional

Sheriff’s Department Cook

Certified Nursing Assistant

Licensed Practical Nurse

Registered Nurse

Environmental Service Worker

Dietary Aide

To view these postings and apply online, please visit https://bit.ly/KenoshaCountyCareers.

For more information about available positions or the upcoming job fairs, contact the Kenosha County Division of Human Resources at 262-653-2800.

