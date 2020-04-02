Jobless claims soar; locals at mercy of overwhelmed system

For people who have suddenly lost income because of business shutdowns during the COVID-19 crisis, navigating unemployment benefits at the same time the state is overwhelmed with questions is proving a challenge.
Jobless claims have soared nationally as the virus and stay-at-home orders to combat its spread have shuttered businesses and schools. On Thursday, the Labor Department announced that 6.6 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week, the second week in a row that the department has seen a record-number of applicants. Since mid-March, about 10 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits.
In Wisconsin
In Wisconsin, more than 110,724 people applied for unemployment last week, bringing the total during the crisis to nearly 162,000. It was a grim milestone — the previous week’s 51,000 was the highest weekly total in state records stretching back to the ‘80s.
Last week 1.5 million Wisconsin residents called the hotline for the state’s unemployment insurance benefit program. So many people that the system was overwhelmed, leaving callers automatically disconnected.
One of those callers was Brian, a Kenosha resident who works as a chef. When the restaurant where he works was closed to all but take-out diners, “my work was really scaled back, going from 35 to 40 hours a week to about 20 hours.”
Brian, who asked that his last name not be used, said he believes based on what he has read on the state’s unemployment website that he qualifies for unemployment to make up for the lost wages.
“I went through the application process and then I got a letter saying I was disqualified,” he said.
He said he has repeatedly called the Department of Workforce Development to try to understand why he is not qualified for benefits, thinking he may have made a mistake on his application. But he has been unable to get through.
“You don’t even get put on hold,” he said, saying callers are hearing an automated message saying the system is closed. “I’ve probably called 35 times in the last week and a half and that’s the same result I’ve had every time.”
'Non-essential' industries hit hard
The COVID-19 crisis at the resulting business shutdowns have been especially tough on people who work in restaurants, bars, hotels, tourism and the retail industry.
“Right now, my family and I are okay. But in two weeks it’s going to start to get hard. And two weeks after that it’s going to be even harder,” Brian said.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum, a non-partisan statewide research organization, estimated that about 500,000 people in the state are employed by “non-essential” industries that have shutdown during the “Safer at Home” order. In Kenosha County, according to the organization’s data, about 20 percent of the workforce is employed in those industries, higher than the state average. Many of those same people are likely to be low-wage earners who were struggling financially before job loss.
Emily Savard, a program and policy analyst with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, said the department’s call system is overwhelmed with the sudden spike in demand. She urged people seeking benefits and those with questions to try to use the department’s website.
“There is a trove of information,” Savard said, including sections on frequently asked questions to help people understand whether they will qualify for benefits.
Among those who may not qualify, she said, are people who were working at wages over the last year that were too low for their employers to have paid enough into the unemployment system to qualify, as well as people who are self-employed or working in the gig economy.
Savard said she is hopeful that state and federal stimulus programs will provide aid for people in those circumstances, saying the state hopes to know what types of help will be available by mid-April.
“I know people are stressed and frustrated and anxious, and I wish there were immediate answers available,” she said.
Workers should apply for unemployment
Doug Bartz, manager of the Kenosha County Job Center, said his office is encouraging people who lost their work due to the crisis to apply for unemployment even if they don’t believe they will qualify.
“Apply for the benefits, because with the stimulus packages that are being discussed at the state and federal level, you want to set yourself up to be in the best possible situation, and the only way to do that is to apply,” Bartz said.
He said there is a bright spot in Kenosha because a number of employers, especially grocery stores and food distributors, are still hiring workers locally.
“We have companies that are in dire need of workers in southeast Wisconsin,” he said.
He said those companies have been calling the Job Center to put out the call for applicants.
Brian said he is glad to have kept working, although he has lost about half his pay. Many of his coworkers who were waitresses or bartenders have been laid off completely. But he said the loss of half his income is a blow, and his inability to find out why he was denied unemployment benefits is adding to the struggle.
“It doesn’t seem like I should be disqualified for it. It’s really frustrating when you only get a one-word response actually, and I can’t be the only person in this situation. There’s got to be thousands of people,” he said.
For more information about unemployment insurance related to COVID-19, visit https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/COVID19/public/ui.htm.
