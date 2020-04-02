Jobless claims soar; locals at mercy of overwhelmed system

Brian, who asked that his last name not be used, said he believes based on what he has read on the state’s unemployment website that he qualifies for unemployment to make up for the lost wages.

“I went through the application process and then I got a letter saying I was disqualified,” he said.

He said he has repeatedly called the Department of Workforce Development to try to understand why he is not qualified for benefits, thinking he may have made a mistake on his application. But he has been unable to get through.

“You don’t even get put on hold,” he said, saying callers are hearing an automated message saying the system is closed. “I’ve probably called 35 times in the last week and a half and that’s the same result I’ve had every time.”

'Non-essential' industries hit hard

The COVID-19 crisis at the resulting business shutdowns have been especially tough on people who work in restaurants, bars, hotels, tourism and the retail industry.

“Right now, my family and I are okay. But in two weeks it’s going to start to get hard. And two weeks after that it’s going to be even harder,” Brian said.