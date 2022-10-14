Jockey announces $5,000 donation to Lincoln Middle School in Kenosha

Jockey donates $5,000 to Lincoln Middle School

Jockey announced it will donate $5,000 to Lincoln Middle School during an event with the NASCAR team the company sponsors Thursday afternoon.

Lincoln Middle School Principal Star Daley said they were immensely grateful to Jockey for the donation. With the money, Daley said the school plans to give students more incentives for good attendance, grades and assignment completion, as well as a create a program to bring in area grandparents to teach students knitting and crocheting.

“We’re thrilled, absolutely thrilled,” Daley said. “They’ve been doing some amazing things here to help student learning.”

Three lucky students also won free bicycles, although thankfully didn’t have to ride them back to school in the chilly October weather.

Ardis Mahone-Mosley, a parent-teacher liaison who was attending the event, has more than a century of family history in Kenosha, with Jockey a constant of the community over more than 140 years of change. She praised Jockey’s efforts to help the area community, saying that Jockey had initially reached out to Lincoln to organize the event.

“We’re a neighborhood school and they’re a neighborhood business,” Mahone-Mosley said. “It’s a collaboration that’s perfect for the neighborhood.”

She said that the interactions with students was a good influence on the young children, offering a good example to children in the community.