Jockey Being Family Foundation provides support for training for therapists working with foster kids

Jockey International’s charitable foundation Jockey Being Family is helping fund a new training program in Florida for therapists working with adoptive families and foster children.

The Jockey Being Family Foundation is teaming with another adoption support charity, the Selfless Love Foundation, to support efforts of CASE, the Center for Adoption Support and Education, to bring its “training for adoption competency” program to Florida.

The program trains therapists working with youth “to identify and formalize supportive adult relationships before youth leave the foster care system.” The program will initially provide training for 25 clinicians in Florida who work with older youth in foster care.

Jockey Being Family has donated more than $7 million over 15 years to non-profit agencies that support adoptive families. Debra Waller, chairman and CEO of Jockey and founder of the foundation, stated that Jockey Being Family has long-standing relationships with CASE and the Selfless Love Foundation, saying they are “excited to keep the promise of a ‘forever family’ alive for thousands of children in Florida.”

