Jockey donating PPE nationally, locally in fight against COVID-19

“It is in our DNA to roll up our sleeves and help our country in times of need. During WWII, we made parachutes for the U.S. military. And today, we are pleased to provide critically needed PPE for the health care workers on the front lines of this fight.”

Kenosha support

On a local level, Jockey will supply the Kenosha Fire Department with 10,000 N95 masks and 10,000 Level 1 surgical masks, the company announced.

Monday, 2,000 units of the Level 1 surgical masks were delivered to KFD. The remaining Level 1 surgical masks and N95 masks are en route and will be delivered as soon as possible.

“We have been fortunate to be a part of the Kenosha community for more than 120 years, and it was absolutely critical to support those first responders in our hometown who take care of us, day in and day out,” Waller said.

“Kenosha is our home, it is our family, and we will always do whatever we can to support the community that means so much to us.”

