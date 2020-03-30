Jockey donating PPE nationally, locally in fight against COVID-19

Jockey International Monday announced major plans to support first responders and heath care workers across the country by donating critically-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) in the fight against COVID-19.
On a national level, Jockey will supply health care workers on the front lines with critically needed Tier 3 isolation gowns.
A formal announcement of the initiative was made by Jockey Chairman and CEO Debra S. Waller at Monday’s White House COVID-19 Task Force press briefing with President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
In partnership with the McDonough, Ga.-based Encompass Group, Jockey will immediately restart manufacturing Tier 3 isolation gowns, and is expecting to initially donate 250,000 gowns at a pace of 30,000-50,000 units per week.
As production begins, Jockey will assess the ability to significantly increase output of gowns.
Jockey is coordinating with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Food & Drug Administration to ensure that high-priority medical facilities and testing sites across the country will receive the initial deliveries of the Tier 3 isolation gowns, the company announced.
“As a family-owned company headquartered in Wisconsin, we were eager to support the critical needs of those on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19,” said Mark Fedyk, president and COO of Jockey, said at the press briefing Monday.
“It is in our DNA to roll up our sleeves and help our country in times of need. During WWII, we made parachutes for the U.S. military. And today, we are pleased to provide critically needed PPE for the health care workers on the front lines of this fight.”
Kenosha support
On a local level, Jockey will supply the Kenosha Fire Department with 10,000 N95 masks and 10,000 Level 1 surgical masks, the company announced.
Monday, 2,000 units of the Level 1 surgical masks were delivered to KFD. The remaining Level 1 surgical masks and N95 masks are en route and will be delivered as soon as possible.
“We have been fortunate to be a part of the Kenosha community for more than 120 years, and it was absolutely critical to support those first responders in our hometown who take care of us, day in and day out,” Waller said.
“Kenosha is our home, it is our family, and we will always do whatever we can to support the community that means so much to us.”
