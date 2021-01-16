Jockey employees pitch in to build beds for Kenosha children in need

“This is exactly the kind of thing we want to do going forward,” McGhee said.

National outreach

Prudhom said Sleep in Heavenly Peace has been operating in Kenosha and Racine since 2017. He said the international organization is based in Idaho, and has about 250 chapters in the United States and several other countries.

He said since he began volunteering his eyes have been opened to the often hidden needs of families in the community, saying at one point he was delivering a bed and learned that the address he was delivering to was a cousin by marriage.

“I think for a lot of people having a roof over their head and having food is the priority, and things like having beds are pretty far down on the list of needs,” Prudhom said.

With Jockey’s donation, the organization will be able to fill its entire waiting list and, for the first time, have an inventory waiting when people apply.