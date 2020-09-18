Jockey hopes to take an active role in Kenosha's recovery

At Jockey International, executives were already planning to expand the company’s philanthropic efforts in Kenosha when unrest following the Jacob Blake shooting scarred the city.
Mark Fedyk, Jockey’s president and chief executive officer, said the company had been involved in the city largely by providing support to other agencies like the Boys & Girls Club and Downtown Kenosha, Inc., or by donating to first responders.
“We felt like it was the right time to really step up even further from a private sector leadership standpoint,” Fedyk said.
Then came the civil unrest and the damage to the Uptown neighborhood along 22nd Avenue, just around the corner from the Jockey headquarters, 2300 60th Street.
“We’ve been here in town for over 120 years and have always been a responsible and involved employer, and we obviously care very deeply about our hometown,” Fedyk said. “Certainly the unrest in the community over the last month really just puts a real highlight on the need here, and the need for uniting and healing the community.”
Jockey announced this week that it hired Jake McGhee, chief executive of the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, as vice president and chief philanthropy officer at the company.
One of his first tasks, McGhee said, will be helping lead Jockey’s efforts to support recovery efforts.
“We want to be involved and be in the forefront of helping Kenosha rebuild,” he said.
Fedyk said the company is working with “a very diverse group of trusted business leaders, community leaders, religious leaders and nonprofit leaders to put together a plan and focus to secure funding.”
He said Jockey hopes to focus its support on “rebuilding and revitalization, and I use those two words separately. Rebuilding for us is more about the immediate needs of cleanup and reopening. Revitalization is really about the longer-term structural challenges.
“As we’ve been working through this with this group of leaders, we’ll always be family and children first, but we feel like the initial focus will probably be heavily in the areas of education, job opportunity and possibly housing.”
McGhee said Jockey already has been hosting meetings on rebuilding efforts.
“Our building is right in the heart of the Uptown neighborhood and is just outside of the area that was damaged,” McGhee said. He said the company wants to help “not only from an infrastructure standpoint, but on how we grow and become a better community at a deeper level.”
In his new role, McGhee will oversee all philanthropic efforts by the company, including its Jockey Being Family Foundation, which supports adoptive children and families around the country.
McGhee came to Kenosha in 2014 as general manager of the Kenosha Kingfish. He became executive director of the Boys & Girls Club in 2016 and has helped the organization in its programming and budget.
“I was completely happy at the Boys & Girls Club and loved my job there,” McGhee said, praising the team of employees and board members that help run the organization.
He said he had been working with Jockey executives through their support for a program at the Boys & Girls Club when they asked him if he would consider heading their giving programs.
“They said we want to do more in Kenosha, and you’d be the perfect guy to help us engage in the community,” McGhee said. “I’ve learned to love making a difference in the work I get to do, and I will get to do that in this new position, too.”
McGhee is expected to stay with the Boys & Girls Club through November, helping with the transition as the agency searches for a new executive director. He is expected to officially join Jockey by Dec. 1.
JOCKEY GOWNS
JOCKEY GOWNS
JOCKEY GOWNS
JOCKEY GOWNS
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.