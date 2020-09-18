Jockey hopes to take an active role in Kenosha's recovery

“We want to be involved and be in the forefront of helping Kenosha rebuild,” he said.

Fedyk said the company is working with “a very diverse group of trusted business leaders, community leaders, religious leaders and nonprofit leaders to put together a plan and focus to secure funding.”

He said Jockey hopes to focus its support on “rebuilding and revitalization, and I use those two words separately. Rebuilding for us is more about the immediate needs of cleanup and reopening. Revitalization is really about the longer-term structural challenges.

“As we’ve been working through this with this group of leaders, we’ll always be family and children first, but we feel like the initial focus will probably be heavily in the areas of education, job opportunity and possibly housing.”

McGhee said Jockey already has been hosting meetings on rebuilding efforts.

“Our building is right in the heart of the Uptown neighborhood and is just outside of the area that was damaged,” McGhee said. He said the company wants to help “not only from an infrastructure standpoint, but on how we grow and become a better community at a deeper level.”