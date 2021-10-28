Jockey International, Inc. named among the best adoption friendly workplaces in the nation for fourth year in a row

Jockey International, Inc. is once again among the top 100 adoption friendly workplaces in the nation, an honor bestowed the company for the fourth consecutive year.

The a 145-year-old brand recognized around the world for its premium underwear and apparel, announced Tuesday having been named to the the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® 2021 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces List™. The prominent list recognizes organizations with the most robust adoption benefit programs, according to a news release.

The 2021 list includes a diverse group of organizations representing 22 industries. Jockey comes in at No. 76 in the Top 100 list and No. 3 in the Retail category.

Support for adoption is a natural extension of Jockey values as a family-owned company and it is a natural reflection of its dedication to providing comfort to customers. Jockey supports employees looking to grow their families through adoption by offering a generous reimbursement program and up to six weeks of paid adoption leave.

