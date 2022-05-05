Jockey partners with Habitat for Humanity to break ground on two new homes

Habitat for Humanity and Jockey International Inc. have partnered to break ground for two new homes in the Wilson Heights neighborhood.

Along with providing financial support for the project, Jockey has been sending more than 100 volunteers from its ranks this week to help frame the homes.

The volunteer hours given from Jockey is estimated to save Habitat for Humanity between $5,000 and $10,000, and up to eight weeks of construction.

Jake McGhee, vice president and chief philanthropy officer at Jockey, says the company is pleased to join with Habitat on the project.

“We love having the opportunity to work alongside the future homeowners to help set them and their families up for future success in life,” said McGhee in a press release. “Habitat for Humanity’s pillars of strength, stability and self-reliance really resonate with us, and we’re proud to be a part of this project.”

Jockey encourages its employees to volunteer within the community and offers eligible employees one week of paid time off to volunteer to causes the help others.

“Habitat believes that everyone deserves a decent, safe and affordable placer to call home,” said Angela Elliott, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha. “Jockey was the obvious partner to support our mission.

“Jockey’s goal of helping to life up families in our community perfectly alights with our mission and the work we do, day in and day out,” Elliot said.

One requirement of the Habitat for Humanity program is participating families must complete a minimum of 250 hours of seat equipment in their home. Participants also take courses about budgeting, personal finance, property maintenance and more.

Construction on the homes is slated to finish this winter, with move-in dates next spring.

