Jockey partners with LaunchCode to provide free tech training, job paths to Kenosha community

Jockey International, Inc. has partnered with national workforce development non-profit LaunchCode to provide free technology education locally.

The partnership between the two organizations is designed to bring free, accessible, tech training to the Kenosha community hoping to re-skill into the local tech workforce and fill open, high-demand tech jobs.

The program will consist of a free, full-time 15-week web-development training to equip learners with the skills needed by today’s employers. Job-ready graduates will then be placed into paid apprenticeships with Kenosha-based Jockey and other local companies.

According to organizers, more than four out of five of the program’s apprenticeships result in a full-time job offer, and on average, LaunchCoders more than double their previous salary after securing a full-time job.

“We are extremely excited to partner with LaunchCode, an innovative leader in launching technology careers, to bring this life-changing opportunity to the Kenosha community,” said Jake McGhee, vice president and chief philanthropy officer at Jockey. “With LaunchCode, we are making a quality tech education free and accessible – one that can alter career trajectories and change lives for Kenosha residents.”

LaunchCode’s program is unique in that it focuses on opening doors to digital careers for individuals historically shut out of the industry due to high tuition costs or other barriers. According to Code.org, there are almost 9,000 open computing jobs in the state of Wisconsin, each with an average salary of over $80,000, which is significantly higher than the average statewide salary.

“LaunchCode has launched nearly 3,000 tech careers nationwide and we are thrilled to partner with Jockey and bring our free, accessible training and job placement program to the residents of Kenosha,” said Jeff Mazur, LaunchCode executive director. “Through this partnership, we’re not only opening doors for individuals with the drive to re-skill into a high-growth and high-paying field, we are also creating a pool of homegrown, diverse talent for local companies.”

LaunchCode has previously worked with such companies as Boeing, Mastercard, Microsoft and Spectrum, among others, to place course graduates into apprenticeships and jobs with top companies, providing opportunity for upward career mobility.

LaunchCode began accepting applications for the free, full-time course on Monday. The application deadline is June 10. The class is open to all Kenosha County residents.

Classes will start on July 5 and will be held virtually. Applicants do not need any existing coding skills to apply for the course.

Those interested in the Jockey-LaunchCode partnership can go to launchcode.org/Kenosha to learn more and begin the process.

Jockey International, Inc. is a 146-year-old brand recognized around the world for its premium apparel.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0