Jockey president: Helping out part of company's dedication to others

Leipzig said firefighters have been using the surgical masks in fire stations and while riding to scenes to try to prevent spread of the virus between staff, while N95 masks are used while at calls.

City, KUSD staff get masks

He said the surgical masks are also being used by other city workers and Kenosha Unified School District staff to try to help keep staff and the public safe while they are working.

With the donation, Leipzig said, the department will likely have enough safety equipment to make it through the fall and into winter without facing a shortage. “It was a huge deal,” he said of the donation. “I can’t say enough about them.”

Fedyk said Jockey has seen sales decline during the pandemic with retail stores closed. “Like any company, we’ve been affected by the number of stay at home orders in the states and with stores closing,” he said. “We’ve been fortunate that our business online has been strong and we are in a category that is somewhat a necessity so our growth online has accelerated.”