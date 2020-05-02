Jockey president: Helping out part of company's dedication to others

When firefighters with the Kenosha Fire Department use surgical masks to protect themselves against the COVID-19 virus while working in the firehouse or riding to scenes, chances are the masks they are wearing were donated by Kenosha-based Jockey.
The company announced in late March that it was donating personal protective equipment to healthcare workers nationally, and focusing on Kenosha and New York for targeted donations for masks. This weekend, the company was a sponsor of Call to Unite, a 24-hour livestream event to raise money and awareness of coronavirus relief efforts.
“The company’s purpose and guiding principles are all about caring for others,” said Mark Fedyk president and chief operating officer of Jockey, saying he felt both the donations of safety equipment and the sponsorship of the Call to Unite event fit with those principals. “We thought that that was absolutely in alignment of our values as a company and that’s why we chose to get involved.”
Fedyk said Jockey has had a focus on community throughout its history, from making parachutes for soldiers during World War II to, more recently, creating a foundation focused on supporting adoption and adopted children.
Made gowns sent nationwide
When the COVID-19 crisis began, Fedy said, company leadership heard there was a shortage of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers including masks and isolation gowns. Fedy said the company reached out to Encompass Group, a manufacturer it works with making Jockey scrubs, to see if the company could provide isolation gowns. “We learned that they had made them in the past but had not made them in years,” Fedyk said. “Within three weeks we were able to restart manufacturing.”
The gowns the company had manufactured were donated to healthcare providers around the nation. “By the end of this week we will have donated 170,000 gowns,” Fedyk said, saying the plan is to ultimately donate at least 250,000 gowns.
Met with city leaders in March
In Kenosha, members of the Waller family that owns Jockey met with city leaders in March to see how they could help, They then reached out to Fire Chief Charles Leipzig to see if the company could donate masks for the department.
Leipzig said the company donated surgical masks, N95 respirator masks and disposable gowns for the department.
“We have been in Kenosha for over 120 years,” Fedyk said. “We really do feel like we’ve been blessed by Kenosha and we do feel we are just returning the blessing.”
Masks donated to firefighters
Fedy said the company donated more than 20,000 masks to the fire department, which has used them both to protect firefighters and EMTs, but also to donate to other city needs including to poll workers on election day.
“ To say this was helpful would be an understatement,” Leipzig said of the donation. “As a public safety department, we plan and prepare for health issues, but a global pandemic certainly is uncharted and the need for these critical items will far surpass what any city or public safety entity could ever supply or keep in their inventory.”
Leipzig said firefighters have been using the surgical masks in fire stations and while riding to scenes to try to prevent spread of the virus between staff, while N95 masks are used while at calls.
City, KUSD staff get masks
He said the surgical masks are also being used by other city workers and Kenosha Unified School District staff to try to help keep staff and the public safe while they are working.
With the donation, Leipzig said, the department will likely have enough safety equipment to make it through the fall and into winter without facing a shortage. “It was a huge deal,” he said of the donation. “I can’t say enough about them.”
Fedyk said Jockey has seen sales decline during the pandemic with retail stores closed. “Like any company, we’ve been affected by the number of stay at home orders in the states and with stores closing,” he said. “We’ve been fortunate that our business online has been strong and we are in a category that is somewhat a necessity so our growth online has accelerated.”
He said the company moved most of its employees to remote work as a safety precaution at its offices, including its Kenosha headquarters, before stay-at-home orders were instituted and is working on a plan to bring people back safely in the future. “We’re certainly putting employee safety first as people begin to return to work,” he said. He said the company would start with state and federal guidelines, then work with employees to make sure they are able to communicate and address any worries they have.
“We are a family owned company and we really think that when people can come together they can get through challenges and crises and you can conquer fear,” Fedyk said.
