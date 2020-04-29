Jockey sponsoring global livestream event "The Call to Unite"

UNITE, the organization presenting the global event, is led by Tim Shriver, the longtime chairman of the Special Olympics.

“We have all experienced dramatic changes to our world and our personal lives as a result of the new coronavirus, COVID-19,” said Waller. “These are clearly unprecedented and uncertain times. While we may not be able to lead our daily lives as we once did, each of us has a purpose. Jockey’s purpose is to bring comfort, compassion and optimism to this world, and we are so proud to be an integral part of ‘The Call to Unite.’”

In addition, event organizers, in partnership with GiveDirectly and Points of Light, have set up platforms for viewers to support and serve those families and communities that need it the most.

In addition to Jockey supporting “The Call to Unite” as part of its ongoing response to COVID-19, the company previously announced its donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) to first responders and health care workers on the front lines fighting the virus.

Jockey donated 250,000 Tier 3 Isolation Gowns, 10,000 N95 masks, 10,000 Level 1 surgical masks and 10,000 units of scrubs.

More information about Jockey’s response to COVID-19 can be found on Jockey.com.