Jockey sponsoring global livestream event "The Call to Unite"
View Comments
top story

Jockey sponsoring global livestream event "The Call to Unite"

  • Updated
jockey.jpg

An exterior view of the Jockey International Inc. headquarters building in Kenosha.

 FILE PHOTO

Jockey International, Inc. is sponsoring “The Call to Unite,” a 24-hour event inviting people across the world to come together under a common purpose and celebrate our shared humanity.

The event will be presented as a small relief for the world in the ongoing fight against the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

The event begins Friday at 7 p.m. and can be streamed on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, SiriusXM Stars Channel 109 and UNITE.us. Spotify will provide segments from the event on demand within the 24 hour-period and afterward.

Throughout the 24-hour event, global leaders will join citizens of the world in sharing practices, lessons, songs, performances, reflections, and more to help viewers turn the pain of this moment into possibility for tomorrow.

Over 200 spiritual, cultural and civic leaders, artists, celebrities and musical performers are scheduled to participate, including: Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Garner, Naomi Campbell, Quincy Jones, Yo-Yo Ma, Maria Shriver, Deepak Chopra, Common and President George W. Bush, among many others. A full list of participants can be found on “The Call to Unite” website.

Debra S. Waller, chairman and CEO of Jockey, headquartered in Kenosha, will partake in the event by sharing an inspiring and caring message for viewers, while sharing how Jockey has and will #answerthecall.

UNITE, the organization presenting the global event, is led by Tim Shriver, the longtime chairman of the Special Olympics.

“We have all experienced dramatic changes to our world and our personal lives as a result of the new coronavirus, COVID-19,” said Waller. “These are clearly unprecedented and uncertain times. While we may not be able to lead our daily lives as we once did, each of us has a purpose. Jockey’s purpose is to bring comfort, compassion and optimism to this world, and we are so proud to be an integral part of ‘The Call to Unite.’”

In addition, event organizers, in partnership with GiveDirectly and Points of Light, have set up platforms for viewers to support and serve those families and communities that need it the most.

In addition to Jockey supporting “The Call to Unite” as part of its ongoing response to COVID-19, the company previously announced its donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) to first responders and health care workers on the front lines fighting the virus.

Jockey donated 250,000 Tier 3 Isolation Gowns, 10,000 N95 masks, 10,000 Level 1 surgical masks and 10,000 units of scrubs.

More information about Jockey’s response to COVID-19 can be found on Jockey.com.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics