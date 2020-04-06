John D. Buenker dies at 82, had passion for history at Parkside

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For John D. Buenker, University of Wisconsin-Parkside history professor emeritus, a courageous battle with cancer came to a close Saturday.

Now, his lifelong passion for history lives on in hundreds of award-winning and nationally-recognized publications. Dr. Buenker was 82.

In 1990, the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education named Buenker “Wisconsin Professor of the Year.” The nation’s largest association of education institutions heralded his research in American urban history, the Progressive era, and immigration and ethnicity.

Buenker joined the UW-Parkside History Department just two years after the university was founded.

“We lost another one of our influential and inspiring founding faculty today,” said UW-Parkside Chancellor Dr. Debbie Ford. “His legacy lives on through the lives of faculty, staff, students and alumni he touched. May he rest in peace.”

During his 33-year career, Buenker served as chairman of the UW-Parkside History Department, as director of the university’s Center for Ethnic Studies, and as acting director of the Archives and Area Research Center.