John Hosmanek, former Kenosha Unified superintendent, remembered

“They had some hard issues to resolve, but he was respected by (school) board members,” Euting said.

“He looked at (the district’s) schools about what should be done so that all students are successful,” Starling-Ratliff said. “He felt principals did not just work for their schools but for the district as a whole. We weren’t separate but part of the team.”

“Compromise was often his forte, but only to a point,” Euting said. “When issues were resolved, he often had a twinkle in his eye and suggested stopping for a beer. While I was always aware that he was the one in charge, he was my friend who was greatly missed when he retired.”

Veteran and historian

Hosmanek was a proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Marine Corps with the First Marine Air Wing on the Solomon Islands, Philippine Islands, Okinawa and China.

“Every year, he attended Roosevelt Elementary School’s Veteran’s Day Salute,” said Joan Turner, Hosmanek’s daughter.

Interested in history and its preservation, Hosmanek created an archive of documents and artifacts for KUSD, which he set up on the second floor of the Education Support Center with the help of KUSD architect John Setter.