John Hosmanek, former Kenosha Unified superintendent, remembered

John Hosmanek, a school administrator who strove for educational equity and diversity in Kenosha schools, died Friday at age 94.
Hosmanek served the Kenosha Unified School District for nearly three decades from 1960 to 1989 as an assistant principal, principal and district superintendent.
“The entire KUSD community is deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Hosmanek,” district representatives said in a statement Monday. “He was a truly passionate educator who impacted the lives of many in his role as teacher, principal and superintendent — from students to colleagues to parents and guardians.”
“He was a friendly and well-liked administrator who was open to new program ideas and was a strong leader,” said Gerald Euting, who served as assistant superintendent and director of supportive activities under Hosmanek.
In tributes on social media this week, Hosmanek was called a “Kenosha icon” and a “Kenosha treasure.”
“He was a very good principal and superintendent for Kenosha,” said John Musser, a KUSD teacher hired by Hosmanek. “People say you shouldn’t have a friend who’s your boss, but he was both.”
“He was one of the best superintendents anyone knew in memory,” said Mike Thompson, whose late wife worked as a teacher during Hosmanek’s tenure. “He expected the people who worked for the district to work hard and follow the rules. He was a strong boss but basically a warm, concerned person.”
Embraced diversity
“He was a leader before his time,” said Nola Starling-Ratliff, a retired Roosevelt Elementary School principal and longtime friend of Hosmanek. “He told fellow administrators, ‘We all need to be on board with looking at our diversity and our camaraderie.’”
Hosmanek extended this sentiment beyond administrative headquarters as well.
“He (told administrators), ‘Let’s work with parents, teachers and the school board. Let’s empower our parents to empower our kids,’” Starling-Ratliff said.
Hosmanek began his teaching career after he returned from military service in the Marines. He attended Milwaukee State Teachers College on the G.I. bill and began teaching at Southside Junior High School in Sheboygan. He worked as assistant principal of that school before moving to Kenosha in 1960 to serve as assistant principal at Lincoln Junior High.
In 1962, Hosmanek became the first principal of Lance Junior High School. He later worked as principal of Tremper High School from 1966-70 and in 1970 became assistant superintendent of KUSD. He served as district superintendent from 1979 to 1989.
As he stepped into the role of district leader, he faced some tough issues, including tight budgets, declining enrollment and district reorganization.
“They had some hard issues to resolve, but he was respected by (school) board members,” Euting said.
“He looked at (the district’s) schools about what should be done so that all students are successful,” Starling-Ratliff said. “He felt principals did not just work for their schools but for the district as a whole. We weren’t separate but part of the team.”
“Compromise was often his forte, but only to a point,” Euting said. “When issues were resolved, he often had a twinkle in his eye and suggested stopping for a beer. While I was always aware that he was the one in charge, he was my friend who was greatly missed when he retired.”
Veteran and historian
Hosmanek was a proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Marine Corps with the First Marine Air Wing on the Solomon Islands, Philippine Islands, Okinawa and China.
“Every year, he attended Roosevelt Elementary School’s Veteran’s Day Salute,” said Joan Turner, Hosmanek’s daughter.
Interested in history and its preservation, Hosmanek created an archive of documents and artifacts for KUSD, which he set up on the second floor of the Education Support Center with the help of KUSD architect John Setter.
“I sought out items I’d find in schools and add them to the archive to keep the tradition going,” Setter said.
“He had a fantastic memory and had a wealth of information on the history of KUSD,” said Susan Setter Sheard, Roosevelt Elementary librarian. “Whenever (Roosevelt) had a history event I would talk to him for background. He was like a talking set of encyclopedias.”
Said Diane Giles, a former reporter for the Kenosha News who often covered local history: “(Hosmanek’s) work on the history of education in Kenosha was mind-blowingly thorough. He worked so hard to save and catalogue KUSD artifacts and records during the time he was superintendent of schools and afterwards.”
In retirement, Hosmanek delved into Kenosha history as well. In 2006 he wrote “Kenosha” as part of the Postcard History Series.
Hosmanek was also proud of his family history. His parents, Josef and Susanna Hosmanek, were immigrants from Slovakia. Hosmanek joined the Wisconsin Slovak Association and became editor of its magazine.
Whether speaking on Slovak history or local politics, Hosmanek was a gifted storyteller, said family and friends.
“I liked getting his perspective on how the district was run,” Setter Sheard said.
“He was a nice, funny guy with a story for every situation,” Turner said.
Hosmanek’s legacy included helping provide for the Kenosha community. With the closing of the Kenosha Chrysler Plant in 1988, Hosmanek initiated the establishment of the Chrysler Trust, which provided assistance for educational pursuits of Chrysler employees and their families.