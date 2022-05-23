'Johnny Appleseed' and students plant tree at Whittier Elementary School in Pleasant Prairie

Continuing an annual tradition, the Four Seasons Garden Club recently planted a tree at a local elementary school.

Each year — except when canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions — the club reaches out to the community to celebrate Arbor Day and Earth Day. This year, students at Whittier Elementary School, 8542 Cooper Road in Pleasant Prairie, participated by helping to plant a red oak tree at the school.

“Our goal as a club is to help students become more aware of the environment, ways they reforest the planet, green our schools and protect the Earth,” the club said in a statement. “The club promotes civic beautification and conservation with protection of forest, wildflowers and birds.”

Johnny Appleseed (aka Victor Mitimoen) visited Whittier school during the tree-planting, congratulating the students on planting a tree to help heal and beautify the earth. He also talked to fourth-grade students at Whittier about the history and importance of apple trees — and all trees.

After the talk, the fourth-graders went outside to help finish the planting of the new tree, which they had chosen.

Students followed up with class members, who read poems about trees and their importance in the world.

