 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
‘JOHNNY APPLESEED’ MAKES A VISIT

'Johnny Appleseed' and students plant tree at Whittier Elementary School in Pleasant Prairie

Continuing an annual tradition, the Four Seasons Garden Club recently planted a tree at a local elementary school.

Each year — except when canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions — the club reaches out to the community to celebrate Arbor Day and Earth Day. This year, students at Whittier Elementary School, 8542 Cooper Road in Pleasant Prairie, participated by helping to plant a red oak tree at the school.

“Our goal as a club is to help students become more aware of the environment, ways they reforest the planet, green our schools and protect the Earth,” the club said in a statement. “The club promotes civic beautification and conservation with protection of forest, wildflowers and birds.”

Johnny Appleseed (aka Victor Mitimoen) visited Whittier school during the tree-planting, congratulating the students on planting a tree to help heal and beautify the earth. He also talked to fourth-grade students at Whittier about the history and importance of apple trees — and all trees.

People are also reading…

After the talk, the fourth-graders went outside to help finish the planting of the new tree, which they had chosen.

Students followed up with class members, who read poems about trees and their importance in the world.

+2 
tree johnny.jpg

Mitimoen

 Kenosha News File Photo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How bite marks from dinosaurs revealed something very interesting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert