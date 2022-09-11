Johnson Financial Group and Habitat for Humanity Kenosha work together to help homeowners

Johnson Financial Group will begin servicing mortgages for Habitat for Humanity homeowners starting next month free of charge to Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha to enhance the quality of service and increase Habitat’s capacity to serve more families in need of affordable housing.

Angela Elliott, Habitat Kenosha’s executive director, said the partnership would be a great service to the organization, their homeowners and the community at large.

“We are absolutely thrilled to offer our homeowners the reputable and personal service Johnson Financial Group provides. We are confident that their team will uphold the level of care and support our families need while also strengthening their financial stability,” Elliott said.

For the last 10 years, Habitat Kenosha has been functioning as both general contractor and mortgagor for the families served by their program, taking up valuable staff time. Now, Habitat Kenosha can expand its operations to serve more families while still owning the mortgages served by Johnson Financial Group.

Elliot said it’s a common misconception that they give houses away for free, which is incorrect. Instead, families build their own homes, which they can then buy at an affordable rate, typically 30% or less of their household income, a much more attainable goal for struggling families.

“Historically, it’s also been a lot of work for a small non-profit team to manage the various areas of business, construction, mortgage services, and social services,” Elliot said. “This partnership helps us reduce our scope and become more efficient at what we do best–building affordable homes in our community.”

Mortgage servicing includes the collection of mortgage payments, management of escrow accounts, payment of insurance premiums and taxes, and statement updates to homeowners.

“Supporting our homebuyers in Kenosha is important to us,” said John Williamson, vice president and senior mortgage loan operations manager at Johnson Financial Group. “For more than 50 years, we’ve proudly served Wisconsin residents, building strong neighborhoods, it’s what we do…it’s our privilege. At JFG, we strive to do what’s best for our customers, our associates, and the communities we serve.

Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha is a nonprofit organization operated on Christian principles. Habitat is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing through constructing, rehabilitating, and preserving homes, advocating for fair and just housing policies and providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions.

Johnson Financial Group is a privately owned financial services company offering banking, wealth and insurance solutions.